Picture: Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla makes a fashion statement in a blue bikini

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla made a fashion statement on social media, as she was spotted wearing a blue bikini. The French driver has been racing in the sport for close to a decade and has been driving in the midfield ever since he made his debut in the middle of the 2016 season.

Ahead of the 2025 season, the 28-year-old jumped ship from Alpine and ended his five-year relationship with the Enstone-based outfit to move to the American team as the experienced driver alongside rookie Oliver Bearman.

Esteban Ocon is sitting in P9 in the Driver's standings with 22 points to his name and has been the lead driver at Haas. The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner is ably supported by his girlfriend Flavy Barla, who is often spotted in the paddock cheering him on.

The 22-year-old is an influencer with over 245k followers on the social media platform Instagram. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram Stories where she could be seen wearing a blue bikini from the brand 'VDM The Label'.

Snapshot of Flavy Barla on her Story...Credits-Instagram

Barla was seen accompanying her partner at the World Premiere of the "F1" movie in New York after the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished in the points and finished in P9.

Esteban Ocon reflects on his disappointing Austrian GP qualifying

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon stated that he believed, as a team, they did not optimize the qualifying session in Austria, after he could only manage a P17 finish while his teammate Oliver Bearman qualified in P15.

As per F1.com, the Frenchman analyzed his session and said:

“I don’t think we’ve optimised today, I definitely think we have more pace than we’ve shown. We lacked two tenths in the first two corners, and there was no improvement through the runs, plus the grip didn’t feel good.

"That was enough to put me out in Q1, as we were missing one tenth. Tomorrow, there’s opportunity to come back as there’s going to be lots of stops and a bit more degradation than normal, so it’s going to be an interesting race.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu also agreed with Esteban Ocon's assessment and added:

"When you have slightly less than ideal conditions, you simply don’t make it – and we knew that. We couldn’t quite get it for Esteban with the tire conditions, and in Q2 the wind picked up, and it made life a lot more difficult for Ollie. We know from Friday that our race pace is good, so our focus is coming from our current positions to score points tomorrow.”

Esteban Ocon has scored the majority of the points for the team, with Bearman contributing six of the 28 points from 10 races and two Sprints.

