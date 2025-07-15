Pictures: Esteban Ocon, girlfriend Flavy Barla and his father spotted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon shared pictures from his recent visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend featuring his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and father, Laurent Ocon, on his social media. The French driver has quietly had a solid start to his campaign with the American team in the first half of the 2025 season.

Although the 28-year-old has faced tough competition from his rookie teammate Oliver Bearman, the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner has displayed his prowess and experience in races, notching up multiple points finishes, while the Brit has amassed a series of P11 results.

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were present on two days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed and were seen driving their partner Toyota's FT Concept cars. On his latest Instagram post, the Frenchman shared a series of pictures from the event in West Sussex featuring his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and father, Laurent. In the caption, he wrote:

"Goodwood was goooood 🙌🏼 as a massive car fan, attending such an incredible event was like being a kid in a candy store.. Didn’t stop smiling all weekend!! thank you @haasf1team @tgr_wrc @toyota_gazoo_racing 😍"

The Haas F1 driver also got the chance to drive his father in the car up the famous hillclimb and said (via Motorsport.com):

"He really enjoyed driving around here. It's the first time I managed to take him onboard. Just to see the crowd, to see the atmosphere, and how fast the car is flying by, it's quite impressive, you know, to have the hay bales that close."

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was held from July 10 to July 14 and is organized annually, bringing in thousands of fans in attendance.

Esteban Ocon gives his take on driving the Toyota GT cars

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon stated that he found the camouflaged Toyota GT cars 'fun to drive' around the famous track at Goodwood.

As per Motosport.com, the former Alpine driver reflected on the experience of driving the road car variant and said:

"It was a lot of fun. It's a fantastic car to drive, honestly. I got a chance to drive the race car yesterday, and Ollie was driving the road car. We swapped today, so got a bit of the feel, a bit of more comfort this morning than yesterday.

"But honestly, it's incredibly fast, incredibly capable, and a big thank you to Toyota for trusting us driving these beasts today. Because every time we meet with the Toyota guys, it's a surprise, and there's more coming for me today."

On the race track, Esteban Ocon has scored 23 points from 12 races and two sprints in the 2025 season and sits in P10 in the drivers' standings with half the year remaining.

