Pictures: Esteban Ocon shares pics with Flavy Barla and his family as he enjoys the summer break

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 12, 2025 09:35 GMT
Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla. Credits-Getty and Instagram

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon shared a series of pictures with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and his family while enjoying his summer break away from the sport. The French driver has made a solid start to his time with the American team after switching from Alpine at the end of the 2024 season.

Although Ocon has not had many eye-catching finishes this year, the 28-year-old has pulled off some surprising performances under the radar, such as his big haul of points in China and Monaco.

Despite failing to score points in the last three races, Esteban Ocon has managed to stay in the top 10 of the driver's standings thus far. After another difficult weekend in Hungary, where he finished P16 and was lapped, Ocon needed time away from the track to recharge his batteries.

On Instagram, Ocon shared a series of pictures of his summer break with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and his family as they enjoyed their time on the sea. He wrote:

"summerrr 😎🛥️🏝️🍹🏄🏻‍♂️🐠🥘🧘🏻‍♂️🔋🍋"
The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner has amassed 27 points from 14 races and three Sprints thus far and has been the more consistent of the two Haas drivers, with Oliver Bearman being more sporadic in his results.

Esteban Ocon reflects on his first half with Haas

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon believed that the partnership with the American team was heading in the right direction despite a rollercoaster start to their dynamic in the 2025 season.

Speaking with Motorsportweek in Budapest, the Frenchman reflected on his first half and said:

“Going in the good direction, I would say. It hasn’t been smooth the whole time, but we were able to get some weekends where we thought, OK, that was a really strong one. There was nothing we could have done better, and there was a lot of learning. We started, clearly, as the last car in Australia, and we fought back in a magnificent way.
“The team was able to react to certain situations in a way that I felt [that] it was a lost cause, and that wasn’t the case. It’s been great to see how much pride the team takes when we do certain results, and I’m really proud of everyone in the way we’ve been able to deliver and improve. "
Ocon further added about their goals for the second half and said:

"We set ourselves in a good position now where it’s a tight midfield, and we need to deliver every time we are out there, and that will make the difference at the end of the year.”

Esteban Ocon has scored the majority of the points for Haas, who sit P9 in the Constructors' championship with 35 points to their name, 10 points behind RB.

Devang Chauhan

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

