Pictures: Esteban Ocon shares pics with Flavy Barla and his family as he enjoys the summer break

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon shared a series of pictures with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and his family while enjoying his summer break away from the sport. The French driver has made a solid start to his time with the American team after switching from Alpine at the end of the 2024 season.Although Ocon has not had many eye-catching finishes this year, the 28-year-old has pulled off some surprising performances under the radar, such as his big haul of points in China and Monaco.Despite failing to score points in the last three races, Esteban Ocon has managed to stay in the top 10 of the driver's standings thus far. After another difficult weekend in Hungary, where he finished P16 and was lapped, Ocon needed time away from the track to recharge his batteries.On Instagram, Ocon shared a series of pictures of his summer break with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, and his family as they enjoyed their time on the sea. He wrote:&quot;summerrr 😎🛥️🏝️🍹🏄🏻‍♂️🐠🥘🧘🏻‍♂️🔋🍋&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner has amassed 27 points from 14 races and three Sprints thus far and has been the more consistent of the two Haas drivers, with Oliver Bearman being more sporadic in his results.Esteban Ocon reflects on his first half with HaasHaas F1 driver Esteban Ocon believed that the partnership with the American team was heading in the right direction despite a rollercoaster start to their dynamic in the 2025 season.Speaking with Motorsportweek in Budapest, the Frenchman reflected on his first half and said:“Going in the good direction, I would say. It hasn’t been smooth the whole time, but we were able to get some weekends where we thought, OK, that was a really strong one. There was nothing we could have done better, and there was a lot of learning. We started, clearly, as the last car in Australia, and we fought back in a magnificent way.“The team was able to react to certain situations in a way that I felt [that] it was a lost cause, and that wasn’t the case. It’s been great to see how much pride the team takes when we do certain results, and I’m really proud of everyone in the way we’ve been able to deliver and improve. &quot;Ocon further added about their goals for the second half and said:&quot;We set ourselves in a good position now where it’s a tight midfield, and we need to deliver every time we are out there, and that will make the difference at the end of the year.”Esteban Ocon has scored the majority of the points for Haas, who sit P9 in the Constructors' championship with 35 points to their name, 10 points behind RB.