Pictures: Flavy Barla soaks the sun in green bikini as she enjoys the F1 summer break with Esteban Ocon

Flavy Barla flaunted her green bikini, as she spent time around the waters of Greece with her partner Esteban Ocon during the 2025 F1 summer break. The couple could be seen on a yacht in the beautiful picture carousel that the 22-year-old influencer posted.

Ad

Ocon has been dating the French model since 2023. Currently in the second year of their relationship, the couple often makes an appearance in the Formula 1 Paddock together. Barla is also seen in the Haas garage, supporting her partner as he races out on the track with his rookie teammate.

The summer break gives the drivers an opportunity to spend time vacationing with their families, as no work is done within the team at the time. Esteban Ocon was seen making the most of this time with his partner, Flavy Barla, in Greece. The latter made a beautiful Instagram post, flaunting her chic attire and amazing clicks with Ocon.

Ad

Trending

Flavy Barla and Esteban Ocon vacation in Greece during the F1 summer break (Images from @flavy.barla on Instagram)

Flavy Barla originally started out as a medical student, but has also enjoyed the life of glamour after participating in several beauty pageants. She won the coveted Miss Côte d'Azur in 2022 and also participated in the 2023 Miss France, but was only the fifth runner-up.

Ad

Ever since her relationship with the F1 driver was publicized, she has gained quite a few followers on social media, reaching close to 245,000 currently.

Esteban Ocon expects stability from Haas in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season

Esteban Ocon during the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Ocon moved to Haas this season after spending five seasons with Alpine/Renault. Paired with promising rookie driver Oliver Bearman, the Frenchman did manage to score points on a few occasions; however, it was difficult to bring the Haas within the top 10 in most races.

Ad

After finishing P16 in Hungary, Esteban Ocon mentioned that he requires some consistent performance from the team after the summer break. He quoted their performance from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, and said:

"If you look at Spa, we had mega performance, it was a great weekend. We are not there every single weekend, and this is where we need to get the consistency together. We are working on that. I have full trust behind the team and it’s far from over this season."

Although both Ocon and Bearman have scored a few points this season, Haas still sits in ninth place in the Constructors' Championship. There has been quite some competition within the midfield, considering the rising Williams with two experienced drivers. Moreover, the podium from Nico Hulkenberg at Silverstone earlier gave Sauber a boost in the championship. Alpine sits at the bottom of the table, with 20 points in their bag. Haas has a 15-point lead over the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More