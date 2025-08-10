Pictures: Flavy Barla soaks the sun in green bikini as she enjoys the F1 summer break with Esteban Ocon

Flavy Barla flaunted her green bikini, as she spent time around the waters of Greece with her partner Esteban Ocon during the 2025 F1 summer break. The couple could be seen on a yacht in the beautiful picture carousel that the 22-year-old influencer posted.
Ocon has been dating the French model since 2023. Currently in the second year of their relationship, the couple often makes an appearance in the Formula 1 Paddock together. Barla is also seen in the Haas garage, supporting her partner as he races out on the track with his rookie teammate.
The summer break gives the drivers an opportunity to spend time vacationing with their families, as no work is done within the team at the time. Esteban Ocon was seen making the most of this time with his partner, Flavy Barla, in Greece. The latter made a beautiful Instagram post, flaunting her chic attire and amazing clicks with Ocon.
Flavy Barla originally started out as a medical student, but has also enjoyed the life of glamour after participating in several beauty pageants. She won the coveted Miss Côte d'Azur in 2022 and also participated in the 2023 Miss France, but was only the fifth runner-up.
Ever since her relationship with the F1 driver was publicized, she has gained quite a few followers on social media, reaching close to 245,000 currently.
Esteban Ocon expects stability from Haas in the remainder of the 2025 F1 season
Ocon moved to Haas this season after spending five seasons with Alpine/Renault. Paired with promising rookie driver Oliver Bearman, the Frenchman did manage to score points on a few occasions; however, it was difficult to bring the Haas within the top 10 in most races.
After finishing P16 in Hungary, Esteban Ocon mentioned that he requires some consistent performance from the team after the summer break. He quoted their performance from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, and said:
"If you look at Spa, we had mega performance, it was a great weekend. We are not there every single weekend, and this is where we need to get the consistency together. We are working on that. I have full trust behind the team and it’s far from over this season."
Although both Ocon and Bearman have scored a few points this season, Haas still sits in ninth place in the Constructors' Championship. There has been quite some competition within the midfield, considering the rising Williams with two experienced drivers. Moreover, the podium from Nico Hulkenberg at Silverstone earlier gave Sauber a boost in the championship. Alpine sits at the bottom of the table, with 20 points in their bag. Haas has a 15-point lead over the team.