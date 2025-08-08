Pictures: George Russell and girlfriend Carmen Mundt enjoy the F1 summer break on his yacht

George Russell and his partner Carmen Mundt were enjoying the F1 season break with full swing as they could be seen diving around the waters on a yacht. Mundt uploaded the pictures on her social media, which gained quite some traction with the fans.

Mundt and Russell have been dating since 2020. Sometimes, she is also present at the F1 Paddock, supporting Russell from the Mercedes garage. However, the F1 mid-season break, more popularly known as the summer break, is in progress right now. This is a mandatory period where no work is performed on the car, and drivers make the most of it.

Taking a break from their busy lives, both George Russell and Carmen Mundt were seen vacationing around the waters. Mundt posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing the couple spending precious time together on a yacht.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt spend their vacation on a yacht (@carmenmmundt on Instagram)

Mundt and Russell after a swim in the waters during the F1 off-season (@carmenmmundt on Instagram)

Fans love the couple. This post from Mundt gained over 66,000 likes within hours of posting and was met with beautiful comments from her followers.

Who is Carmen Mundt? Exploring more about George Russell's partner

Apart from her luxurious lifestyle, as seen on her social media, Carmen Mundt has also worked professionally in finance. She holds a college degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster and has extensive work experience at Ruffer LLP.

As per her LinkedIn, she interned at the organization for four months before working full time between 2022 and 2023 as an investor relations associate. She has also worked at Delta Capita as an associate consultant.

Born in Spain in 1998, Mundt moved to the United Kingdom after entering adulthood. She keeps her relationship with George Russell mostly private; however, they sometimes share pictures showcasing moments spent together. As per PEOPLE, the couple had initially met through a mutual friend, and they began dating shortly afterwards.

As for Russell, he has been driving for Mercedes since the 2022 F1 season and has proven to be one of the most competitive drivers on the grid. He clinched a victory this season and has been on the podium multiple times, allowing the team to be in contention for the runner-up spot in the Constructors' Championship.

His contract with the team is set to expire at the end of the season; however, he is expected to sign an extension.

