Pictures: Italian motorsports icon Valentino Rossi meets Kimi Antonelli in Mercedes motorhome ahead of the F1 Imola GP

Ahead of the 2025 Imola Grand Prix, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi visited Mercedes' garage to meet 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli. This year's Emilia Romagna GP is Antonelli's first home race as an F1 driver, and having Rossi by his side turned the moment even more special.

Ad

Antonelli was tasked to fill the giant shoes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes hired him as a replacement in 2025. However, the 18-year-old rookie was as cool as a cucumber and finished P4 in his debut race in Australia. Moreover, in a total of six races so far, he has scored 48 points, ranking P6 in the championship race.

Meanwhile, Antonelli's first home race will also be attended by his classmates. Moreover, to further boost his morale, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi marked his presence in the Mercedes garage. He met Antonelli and shared a warm hug before the team posted those iconic pictures on social media.

Ad

Trending

"KA12 and VR46 🇮🇹."

Ad

Valentino Rossi is one of the greatest motorbike racers in MotoGP's history. Nicknamed 'The Doctor,' he won seven premier class titles with over 115 victories in Grand Prix races.

However, in 2021, Rossi retired from MotoGP and joined GT World Challenge Europe, and also runs the VR46 Racing Team in MotoGP to nurture young Italian talents.

Meanwhile, Antonelli is another promising Italian racer waiting to leave his mark. At just 18 years of age, Toto Wolff trusted him to fill Hamilton's shoes. Moreover, amongst all the rookies this season, Antonelli has been the standout performer.

Ad

Owing to his support, Mercedes is placed P2 in the Constructors' championship with 141 points in six races.

Kimi Antonelli finally reads Lewis Hamilton's special message

Kimi Antonelli with Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Mercedes' rookie driver Kimi Antonelli finally got to read the special message left by Lewis Hamilton at the team's hospitality box in Imola. He was overwhelmed and thanked the 40-year-old driver for his kind gesture.

Ad

In a video posted by Mercedes, Antonelli said:

"Oh, the famous message! Thanks, Lewis. Really nice. I'm getting emotional! Thank you, I really appreciate it. Really nice of you, thank you so much. It says a lot about Lewis as a person. I can see a lot of the human side of Lewis—not only the driver. And reading the message, it made my year to receive such a message from such a figure in our sport."

Kimi Antonelli has so far delivered what was expected of him. While he has a long way to go, Mercedes continues to back him. He will start the Imola GP from P13 since he got knocked out of Q2 in the qualifying session on Saturday, May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More