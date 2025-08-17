Pictures: Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet celebrates daughter's Lily being 100 days old

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, shared a beautiful tribute as their daughter Lily turned 100 days old. Their little baby was born earlier in May this year, right before the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Piquet and Verstappen have been dating each other for the past five years. She became a prominent face amongst the Dutchman's fans after the 2021 season, when he won his first World Championship. Regularly marking her appearance on the Paddock, the couple revealed earlier last year that they were pregnant.

Their baby, Lily, was born in May, ahead of the Miami GP weekend. As she turned 100 days old, Kelly Piquet shared a beautiful carousel of pictures to celebrate it on social media. The stills captured some of the most beautiful phases of a parent's life, including a video showing little Lily grabbing onto her parent's finger, and taking a nap in her elder sister, Penelope's, arms. These heartwarming pictures gained over 270,000 likes on Instagram alone.

Kelly Piquet celebrates her baby Lily's 100 days of birth (@kellypiquet on Instagram)

While Piquet celebrates their baby's beautiful moments, her partner, Max Verstappen, is fighting for the title with a struggling Red Bull. He was considered to be a strong contender for the World Championship initially in the season; however, the RBR's pace has brought him down.

Max Verstappen "focused" with Red Bull in 2026 F1 season

Max Verstappen during the 2025 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Red Bull Racing witnessed a sharp decline in its performance heading into the 2026 season. McLaren has been dominating the grid, and although Verstappen did manage to win the race in Japan, he has mostly struggled with the car's drivability.

While he does sit in the third place of the Drivers' Championship, McLaren is in a league of their own, with Oscar Piastri leading the standings with a 97-point gap on Verstappen. This lack of performance from Red Bull fueled rumors of Verstappen moving to Mercedes next season. He currently has a contract that keeps him secure with the team till the 2028 season, but an exit clause was in popular speculation.

However, Max Verstappen burst the bubble with all the speculations, reinforcing his trust in the team. Speaking to F1 earlier, he mentioned that he is focused on working with the team in the 2026 season.

"Well, the thing is that there's always other people speaking a lot, while I'm not really talking, because first of all I don't need to, I don't need to say anything," Max Verstappen told F1.

He added:

"I think that's also better for everyone, instead of just waffling things around. It makes no sense anyway, it's a bit of a waste of time, but for me I'm very focused on '26 with the team, to look ahead and make sure that we nail the regulations, and that we are competitive from the start."

However, 2026 is expected to be a tough season for Red Bull. The new aerodynamic and engine regulations are meeting the team at a point when they have already lost the best people working on them. Adrian Newey quit forces earlier this year, and their partnership with Honda will end after this season. This would leave the team with quite a load on their plate.

