Pictures: Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet makes fashion statement in an all black dress

Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, rocked social media as she shared a carousel of pictures in a chic black dress, adding to her extremely fashionable wardrobe. She is known for her exquisite fashion choices and regularly shares her new outfits with her followers.

Ad

Kelly Piquet got involved in fashion at an early age, after taking a keen interest in her internship in college. This was followed by her becoming a columnist for Marie Claire Magazine, and as she gained more presence on social media, she was eventually approached by luxury brands to be their model. Her growth on Instagram plummeted after she was first said to be in a relationship with Max Verstappen back in 2020, and she has managed to gain over 2 million followers.

Ad

Trending

She recently shared pictures with her followers on Instagram, showcasing her stunning black dress.

Kelly Piquet showcases her chic black dress on social media (@kellypiquet on Instagram)

Piquet posted these pictures from Paris; however, her profession does not limit her to one city. A couple of days ago, she spent an entire week attending the renowned Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Ad

Meanwhile, her partner, Max Versatppen, is preparing for the race down in Singapore. This is set to be an important event for him, as it is expected to set the benchmark of his performance in the remaining races.

Max Verstappen on Red Bull's historic performance in Singapore

Verstappen during the Friday practice session(s) of the 2025 Singapore GP (Getty Images)

Singapore hasn't been the strongest track for Red Bull Racing. Even in their most dominant season in 2023, the only race the team did not win was at the Marina Bay Circuit. Certain aspects of the track have always made it difficult for Red Bull to deliver their strongest performance here. Moreover, this is the only track on the current calendar where the Dutch anthem hasn't been played for Max Verstappen.

Ad

As he heads into the 2025 edition of the event, Verstappen is rather neutral. He admitted that the team hasn't performed the best here in recent years, but is still focused on delivering the maximum.

"It’s like any other, I just try to do my best," Max Verstappen told the media. "Of course, I know in the past this has not been particularly our strongest track, plus sometimes a bit unfortunate to [not] get a better result around here."

Ad

"I’m relaxed, just having fun, here and outside of F1. In that sense, [it’s been] a good season."

With his consecutive wins in Monza and Baku, Max Verstappen is understood to be a contender for the World Championship this season. However, he is still 69 points short of Oscar Piastri, who leads the standings currently. Seven races remain in this season, which could make it a difficult challenge for Verstappen to outscore the McLaren driver and clinch his fifth title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More