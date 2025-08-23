Pictures: Max Verstappen shares summer break clicks with Kelly Piquet, Penelope Kvyat, and daughter Lily

Enjoying the 2025 F1 summer break, Max Verstappen has shared a carousel of photos with Kelly Piquet, Penelope Kvyat, and his newborn daughter Lily on Instagram. The images included the Dutchman's first picture of himself holding his infant daughter on social media.Verstappen was already a bonus dad with Penelope. With his daughter's arrival ahead of the Miami GP weekend, the 27-year-old entered parenthood. Since then, a lot has gone down in the F1 sphere.The Dutchman has maintained his third-place spot in the drivers' standings, but his distance to the McLaren pair has grown tremendously. With Red Bull falling behind the frontrunners, the summer break allowed Verstappen to have some time off from the tense environment of the racing grid.Enjoying the four-week vacation from the F1 sphere, the reigning champion enjoyed himself with his family in the meantime. He shared several snippets from his fun time with his close ones, including his first image with him holding Lily in his arms over social media, as the Dutchman captioned the post:&quot;Good times ✌️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis partner, Kelly Piquet, soon commented on the post:&quot;🪄❤️&quot;Kelly Piquet's comment on Max Verstappen's Instagram post | Source: InstagramOn the other hand, Verstappen has been with the Brazilian model since 2020.Max Verstappen shares how overseeing Penelope helped him get ready for the challenge of becoming a fatherMax Verstappen, Kelly Piquet, and Penelope Kvyat at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: GettyKelly Piquet had a child with Daniil Kvyat, her previous partner, in 2019, who is Penelope. However, the pair soon split apart before Piquet entered into a relationship with Max Verstappen in the following year.Subsequently, the Dutchman had acted as a guardian to Penelope since she was a year-old child. This allowed him to get used to the nooks and crannies with infants.So, when Verstappen became a father himself earlier in the year, he was already used to the task. He revealed how taking care of the six-year-old helped him tackle the challenge in a better way, as he said, via The Athletic:&quot;You get to understand how to live with a little one, and I think that has prepared me quite well for my own little girl.&quot;Meanwhile, the summer break will soon end as the Dutch Grand Prix is approaching. The upcoming race weekend will take place over the span of August 29 to 31.The race will be the Dutchman's home race. However, the track would soon lose its spot on the F1 calendar, as the 2025 edition will be the penultimate Dutch GP, with 2026 marking the event's last fixture on the calendar for the foreseeable future.