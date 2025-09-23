Pictures: Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle, shares clicks from her 38th birthday

Kick Sauber F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg's wife Egle shared multiple pictures from her 38th birthday featuring the German driver after completing the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The former Haas F1 driver has hit a rough patch in his on-track performances ever since achieving his maiden podium finish in Silverstone before the summer break.Since then, he has not finished higher than P12 in the main race and has largely been outperformed by his rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto. Despite his recent on-track struggles, Hulkenberg has enjoyed a stable and happy off-track life for a decade and has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Egle Ruskyte, for a couple of years.The pair even shares a daughter, Noemi Sky, who was born in 2021, and have often shared their happy life on social media. Egle, who is a fashion designer, has close to 40k followers on Instagram, where she recently shared a series of pictures from her 38th birthday and wrote:&quot;Hello 38! 🎂 but feeling 28! Thank you, everyone, for coming to celebrate me yesterday,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNico Hulkenberg, who competed in Baku at the weekend, was also featured in the pictures and right on time to celebrate his wife's birthday.Nico Hulkenberg reflects on his difficult weekend in BakuKick Sauber F1 Nico Hulkenberg stated that he was on the wrong side of the timing during the main race in Baku, as he finished P16 while his teammate battled for the final points places.As per F1.com, the former Aston Martin reserve driver reflected on his bad luck last weekend and said:“It was one of those races where things just didn’t fall into place. I always seemed to be on the wrong side of the timing, losing out here and there. The highlight was definitely the restart - I managed a nice double overtake into Turn 3, which was rewarding. But after that, I was stuck behind Franco [Colapinto] and Lance [Stroll] for most of the first stint. We lost a lot of time there, and that was really the make-or-break moment.&quot;The pace at the end was good, but by then the race had already slipped away from us - qualifying and the early laps left us with too much to recover. There weren’t many variables or opportunities to shake up the order today. It wasn’t our strongest weekend, but we’ll take the lessons on board and focus on executing better next time out.”After a series of impressive results in the middle of the year, Nico Hulkenberg slipped in the driver's standings to P10 with 37 points to his name after Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar overtook him last weekend and has a gap of two points over the former.