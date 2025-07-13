Pictures: The heart-melting moment of Pierre Gasly meeting one of the kids from 'Make-A-Wish' Foundation

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly shared a picture with one of the kids from the 'Make-A-Wish' foundation on social media. The French driver is having an understated season with the Enstone-based outfit despite the challenges of the car in the 2025 season.
The 29-year-old has been with the French team since the start of the 2023 season and has taken over the mantle of the lead driver since Esteban Ocon's exit from the team last year in Qatar. Despite an underwhelming start to the season by Alpine, Gasly has managed to produce some noteworthy and eye-catching performances in the A525 and scored all of the team's points.
Over the years, Gasly has garnered a substantial amount of following among fans on and off the track. On Instagram, the Frenchman shared a series of pictures from his visit to meet one of the kids from the 'Make-A-Wish' foundation named Ounis.
Pierre Gasly wrote in his caption:
"Special moment with Ounis, great motorsport enthusiast, happy to have been able to fulfill one of your wishes and share this special moment with you. You bluffed me knowing every corner through the heart of Imola and the Monaco circuit.
"Strength to you! A big thank you to @makeawishfr for making such unique and heart warming moments possible when you see the smiles it brings. Ps: @charles_leclerc look at this beautiful wallpaper!! 😛 This is a real Ounis."
Pierre Gasly is P13 in the Drivers' standings and claimed his best finish of the year in Silverstone last weekend.
Pierre Gasly comments on his P6 finish in Silverstone
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly stated that he was proud of his P6 finish at the iconic Silverstone in treacherous conditions last weekend.
Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman analyzed his best result of the year and said:
“I don’t really know what to say, it’s our best result of the year and to do it here at Silverstone in these conditions is just incredible. It was so much fun, I enjoyed so much this race from the first lap to the last one. Especially knowing where we started the weekend.
“We know in these conditions you have to take the risk and we don’t really have anything to lose, we knew it would be a struggle to stay in the top 10 and we took the right risk, pushed to the limit and it paid off."
Pierre Gasly has scored 19 points in 12 races and two Sprints in the 2025 season, while his teammates have yet to open their accounts. The French driver has a contract with Alpine until the end of the 2026 season after signing an extension last year.