Pierre Gasly: Alpine finished 4th in the championship for a reason

After the 2022 F1 season came to an end, Pierre Gasly immediately took the job at his new team, Alpine, and tested the new Pirelli tires that will feature in the upcoming 2023 season. During his first interactions and runs with Alpine, the Frenchman felt a drastic difference in car performance and team philosophy compared to hi former team, AlphaTauri.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Pierre Gasly explained how he was able to spot the strengths of the car and how the team was able to finish fourth in the constructors' standings. He not only appreciated the car but the team around it as well. Pierre Gasly said:

"I've done only a day in Abu Dhabi, but I can definitely spot some very good strengths in this car, and the potential that it has. They finished fourth in the championship for a reason, and now I understand this reason, not just from the package but with how the team operates. The engineers in the team, the mindset, and the philosophy that there is in the team, so far I've been very pleased with these first interactions with the guys."

Pierre Gasly also shared how the new Pirelli tires felt during the last F1 testing at the Yas Marina circuit. He explained that the new tires are quite similar to the 2022 F1 season tires, but there is still a question mark for the next year as the team doesn't know how they will perform on the new car. Overall, the Frenchman feels hopeful with the new team. Pierre Gasly said:

"From what we heard it's not a big difference and also from my feeling it doesn't feel like the tyre behaves in a very different way than what we have had all season. So obviously there's always this question mark, but overall this car has been giving me what I want."

He further added:

"There are obviously areas to improve and room for improvements. But the car, I wasn't surprised because I knew it would be a fast car, but you can definitely feel it."

Pierre Gasly hopeful after Fernando Alonso overtakes him in 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

During the Brazilian GP, Pierre Gasly was overtaken by Fernando Alonso. This might not have been the best for Gasly during the 2022 F1 season, but he was slightly happy to see that Alpine was a faster car.

Speaking on the F1 nation podcast after the race, Gasly explained exactly what happened with him and Alpine. He said:

"As the race goes on, then we realise Alpine even with Alonso starting from God knows where … from center of Sao Paulo, is overtaking us after 20 laps, which is obviously good news for me. I’m happy to see them performing like that."

Since the Frenchman was about to leave AlphaTauri for Alpine next year, he wasn't too sad when he was overtaken by the 41-year-old Spaniard.

