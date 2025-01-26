Pierre Gasly begins countdown to the 2025 F1 season by working out in his post-season

F1 driver Pierre Gasly has shared an update about his preparations for the upcoming season to his social media earlier today. The driver posted a photograph of himself working out as he counts down the weeks to the first race of the season. Gasly, who will be back on the grid with Alpine this year, added the image to his instagram story and set it to the song GBP by Central Cee and 21 Savage.

Sharing the mirror selfie from his morning session on the treadmill, the driver added a countdown to the race in Australia that takes place in 7 weeks as his caption.

"7 weeks til race 1⏳"

Pierre Gasly's instagram story from the gym earlier today - Image via Instagram/@pierregasly

The driver has shared his workout routine on his social media last week as well. It showcased photographs featuring him at the gym, doing a variety of exercises, and spending time with the 'Gasly Crew'.

"New year, new season, new beginnings, same crew. Training in progress 🏋🏽‍♂️" he captioned it.

Pierre Gasly's 2025 season will be his third year with the Enstone-based team, after finishing 11th and 10th with them in the Drivers' standings over the last two seaons with them. He also achieved two podiums with the team, after his third-place finishes in the Netherlands and Brazil in 2023 and 2024 respectively. This year, Gasly will drive alongside the Australian driver Jack Doohan. This comes after it was announced that the latter would be replacing Esteban Ocon, who has spent three years with Alpine, and would be joining the Haas F1 team for 2025.

Gasly and Doohan drove alongside each other under the Alpine banner for a single race in 2024, at the season-ending one in Abu Dhabi. In their first race together, the former driver finished in P7, while the latter completed his debut in 15th place.

Overall, Pierre Gasly accumulated a total of 42 points during his 2024 season with the French team, after he finished in the points in eight races last year. Alpine finished in 6th place in the Constructors' championship for the second year in a row, after scoring 65 points.

Pierre Gasly states that he 'always likes to stay fit' in the off-season

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan pose for the Alpine Team Photo with their team after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

In December, Pierre Gasly penned a personal statement reflecting on the 2024 season, while also mentioning his plans for the off-season as well as the importance of the upcoming year. In the statement, Gasly mentioned his happiness regarding the team's sixth place finish in the championship, along with the double podium achieved in Brazil. He also talked about his battle with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg for tenth place in the drivers' standings as being "close and competitive".

At the end of the statement, Gasly mentioned his plans for his time away from the cockpit, which includes staying in shape for the upcoming season, as seen by his most recent instagram posts.

"It’s never much of a break as I always like to stay fit and be prepared for the following season. 2025 is a big one and for sure all of us will be working hard to be best prepared for year ahead," he said [via Alpine].

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will be on track competing for Alpine in Melbourne, Australia from March 14th to 16th.

