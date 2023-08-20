Pierre Gasly car collection: What does the Alpine superstar drive?

Pierre Gasly is one of the most consistent drivers on the grid in the last couple of seasons with his performances. The French driver, who has driven for several teams since his debut in the sport in 2017, has collected some of the most sought after cars since.

The Alpine F1 driver has had a very up-and-down career in the sport after getting a big opportunity of driving for a top team early in his career with Red Bull. Although Pierre Gasly was unable to make full use of the opportunity and was dropped mid-season, he has been consistently churning out amazing performances ever since.

According to Carhp.com, the Frenchman has seven cars to his name featuring from some of the biggest brands in the world. He owns an Audi Q8, which ranges around $72,000 along with a Mercedes AMG GT, which costs approxiamately $120,000.

In his supercars collection, Gasly owns an Aston Martin Vantage V8 that goes for $156,000, a Porsche 911 Turbo costing him $183,000, a McLaren 720s, Aston Marion DBS Superleggara and a Ferrari 812 Superfast, all of them costing over $300,000.

Pierre Gasly labels his first half of 2023 'unlucky'

Pierre Gasly joined Alpine F1 team at the start of the 2023 season. He has now admitted that the start was not easy dealing with the incosistent performances and politics in the team.

As per Autosport, Pierre Gasly said:

“I think it's been quite tricky for many different reasons. I think, overall, we've been probably the most unlucky I've been in Formula 1 compared to all other seasons. There were a couple of missed opportunities, which had like a sort of snowball effect and a pretty big impact on the final results. So obviously, it doesn't reflect, the full potential of the package.

“But, on the other side, we haven't been as competitive as what we had targeted at the start of the year. It would be a lie to say that we matched the expectations. But we still have half a year to go and there's still quite a lot of stuff in the pipeline in terms of developments. It's not going to turn the full season around, but I'm definitely hopeful that we can show a better form in the second part of the year.”

It would be fascinating to see if there is any change in fortunes for the team and Gasly in the second half of the season.