Pierre Gasly compares his Red Bull stint to Alpine: "I'm a lot more confident"

Pierre Gasly stated that he has gained a lot of confidence since his exit from the Red Bull Racing F1 team in mid-2019.

The Frenchman was a Red Bull junior and drove for them for six months in 2019 before he was unceremoniously sent back to Toro Rosso, now AlphaTauri, and replaced by Alex Albon. Since then, Gasly has managed a win at the 2020 F1 Italian GP and two further podiums to his name with the team.

The 26-year-old, who will race for Alpine in 2023, revealed that a lot has changed in his life both professionally and personally since he was dropped by Red Bull. Speaking to Motorsport, he said:

"It feels like it was an eternity ago that I was with Red Bull, and since then, so much has happened, professionally and personally. I'm a lot more confident that this is going to be very successful, I have no doubt about it. 2019, even if you think it's only three years ago, I think personally I've evolved a lot."

Pierre Gasly revealed that he has got clarity in his mind and fresher ideas after his stint with the Austrian team. He pointed out that he would want to use the experience he gained at AlphaTauri moving to Alpine this season, adding:

"I have a lot clearer ideas. I think it's more like clarity in my mind on what's needed to perform, and what's needed to be competitive. [I want to] mainly use that experience that I've gathered with AlphaTauri, in good and bad times, and gathered the experience that I learned in Red Bull to make the best out of this opportunity with Alpine."

"I just need to be aware that things might be very different" - Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly recognized that he might not have a lot of prep time before joining his new team in 2023. The French driver was hopeful that he could adapt quickly before the start of the season. He said:

"For sure, it's not going to give a lot of time before the season starts, but I'll do all the prep that is needed and at the end of the day, I know I can adapt quickly. I've done it in the past. I just need to be aware that things might be very different. It might not be. It might feel quite natural straight away. It might not feel natural straightaway. But it's very important to come with an open mind."

Pierre Gasly will partner with Esteban Ocon at Alpine from 2023 onwards, with many fans expecting a tough fight between the French duo on the track.

Poll : 0 votes