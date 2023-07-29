Pierre Gasly dedicates his P3 finish in the Belgium GP sprint to late friend Anthoine Hubert

After suffering from two double DNFs in a row, Pierre Gasly delivered an exceptional P3 result in the Sprint Race in Belgium. After qualifying P6 in the Sprint Shootout today, Gasly rounded the top 3 with Max Verstappen in P1 followed by Oscar Piastri in P2.

This podium in the Sprint has been a special victory as Gasly dedicated his win to his late friend Anthoine Hubert, who passed away in Spa in 2019 during an F2 race.

"I must say it feels amazing, I'm extremely happy to finish in the top 3 at Spa, it feels like some sort of home race for us. Very difficult conditions but extremely happy, we pitted at the right time and it feels very special to do it here," Pierre Gasly said during the post-race interview.

"It does feel special to do it here in Spa, I obviously have a thought for Anthoine. I'm just extremely pleased for the whole team," he continued.

Pierre Gasly had an intense battle with Lewis Hamilton who was chasing him for third position in the last couple of laps. Even though Hamilton finished P4, he dropped down to P7 due to a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Sergio Perez.

F1 fans lose their cool as Pierre Gasly finishes in top 3 in the Sprint in Spa

Pierre Gasly is probably the happiest man in Spa right now. After two miserable weekends, Alpine finally have something to celebrate.

Gasly finished on the podium after pitting in the first lap and managed to climb up the ladder from P6 to P3. He managed to hold off Lewis Hamilton till the end.

F1 fans were happy to see Alpine celebrate a win after a week with nothing but bad news with Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane set to leave the team after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Here are some of the reactions:

Anthony Langton 🇬🇧 @FreakAnthony P3 what a way to bounce back great job everyone @AlpineF1Team @PierreGASLY BOOMP3 what a way to bounce back great job everyone @AlpineF1Team @PierreGASLY

Lila ALPAIN @LilaJhons @AlpineF1Team @PierreGASLY my heart just explose from happiness Thank the team and PIIERRREE GASLLYYYYYYYYYY !!!!!

Karin Conradie @karin_conradie @AlpineF1Team @PierreGASLY I'm tearing up right now soooo proud to be a supporter of this amazing team

Gasly will start tomorrow's race in P12 behind former teammate, Yuki Tsunoda and ahead of Kevin Magnussen.