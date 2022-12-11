Pierre Gasly delivered 'very bad news' to Yuki Tsunoda on the eve of their final F1 race together

French racing driver Pierre Gasly delivered Yuki Tsunoda the bad news that the young Japanese driver had got a speeding ticket in Abu Dhabi. Before Sebastian Vettel's final race in Formula 1, all the drivers assembled for dinner together and on their return, Yuki Tsunoda was driving them back from the restaurant. On the return, the Japanese driver was apparently driving too fast and ended up getting a speeding ticket.

Pierre Gasly, a driver with whom Tsunoda has enjoyed a very strong relationship in the last two years, was the one who informed the Japanese driver of this bad news on the eve of their last race together as teammates. Speaking to the media about the incident, Gasly said:

"So I'm going to announce the very bad news for Yuki. He was our driver coming back from the restaurant yesterday. And I told him, don't go too fast. They are strict, and this morning, great news, he got a speeding ticket. So, we're going to let him know. Mr. Tsunoda-san, you've been behaving last night, unfortunately."

Talking about Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly revealed that since the Japanese driver does not live too far from him, he will try to catch up during the off-season. He said:

"He doesn’t live that far from my house in Milan so I am sure we will get some more time in the off season to catch up. But there is no bull**** with Yuki and that is one thing I will really appreciate. Everything which goes through his mind is out of his mouth in a flash of light."

"He's a very unique character" - Pierre Gasly on Yuki Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly has had a very strong relationship with Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, one that has seen the young Japanese driver develop in the last two seasons. Talking about what makes Yuki stand apart from others, Gasly said:

"He’s a very unique character, got a great sense of humour, no filter, which can be quite surprising at times, but he is a great human being. Really enjoyed these last two years seeing him evolve within the team. Also as a person I think he has developed quite a lot – definitely someone I appreciate, and I’ll happily call as a friend now.”

Gasly will be teaming up with Esteban Ocon at Alpine from the next season, a driver with whom he's not had the greatest of relationships early in his career. It will be interesting to see how these two French drivers compare next season.

