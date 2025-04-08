Pierre Gasly drops 2-word reaction to girlfriend Kika Gomes's post featuring pet Simboca

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly gave a short and adorable reaction to his girlfriend Francisca "Kika" Gomes's post featuring their dog Simba. The French driver has renewed the contract with the French team for the 2025 season and beyond, whereas his former teammate Esteban Ocon ended his run at Alpine with the end of the 2024 season.
Apart from having a stable professional progression on the track, the 29-year-old has been dating his 21-year-old Portuguese partner for over two years since the start of 2023.
Gomes, who is a model and influencer by profession, has been a constant in Gasly's life and is often spotted supporting him on the race weekends, making her a regular in the F1 paddock.
The pair even adopted a dog named Simba last year and are often spotted in the paddock with the cute puppy. On her official social media platform, Instagram, Francisca Gomes posted a series of pictures with the puppy on his first birthday and wrote:
"1 year of simboca, ofcccc I had to make a whole post… can’t even explain or understand how much I love this dog!!!❤️ biggest challenge so far but the best decision ever @pierregasly :) 🥹🥹"
Pierre Gasly also shared his love for the pet and gave a two-word reaction in the comment section, which got over 1900 likes, saying:
"Birthday boyyyy 👑"
Pierre Gasly is one of the few drivers on the grid, alongside Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Nico Hulkenberg, who regularly bring their pets to the F1 paddock.
When Pierre Gasly made a rare comment on his dog
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly previously stated that he was surprised that his dog Simba was just three kilograms despite eating so much. Speaking with SBNation, the 29-year-old said at last year's race in Austin:
“Well, Simba is growing slowly into a very naughty, naughty little toy poodle. But no, yeah, he’s amazing. He’s six months old now. Three kilograms. I don’t understand how he’s not like 15 kg with everything he eats, but I’m a foodie myself. So it just makes it quite funny. And he is a very cute, cute little puppy. So loving.”
On the racing front, Gasly expressed his disappointment of starting the 2025 season without any points thus far after three races and one Sprint. As per F1.com, he mentioned that he was looking forward to the Bahrain GP next weekend, given that they had shown some pace at the track in pre-season testing, saying:
"We have a good chance next week in Bahrain where the car seemed to perform well in pre-season testing. Conditions will be different to then, though, but it’s a chance to reset and hopefully, we can come away with a much better outcome.”
Alpine are currently the only team on the grid to have not scored a point in the 2025 season thus far and sits last in the Constructors' standings.