Pierre Gasly drops 4-word reaction to girlfriend Kika Gomes' appearance at L'Oréal Paris

Pierre Gasly dropped a four-word reaction to his partner, Francisca Cerqueira 'Kika' Gomes, as she marked a stunning appearance at L'Oréal Paris' fashion event. She has been involved in the modeling industry for a long time, with features in multiple magazines.

Born in 2003, Gomes is a Portuguese model currently signed with Lisbon-based agency, Central Models. Despite her young age, her portfolio is quite extensive, including features on the pages of popular Portuguese magazines Cristina and Luxwoman.

She recently attended a L'Oréal Paris fashion event, where she appeared as a model in a stunning black outfit. Her partner, Pierre Gasly, appreciated her on social media with just four words, writing:

"So proud of you!!!🥺🥺❤️❤️"

Pierre Gasly appreciates Kika Gomes' appearance at the L'Oréal Paris event (@pierregasly on Instagram)

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes have been dating each other since 2022; however, they have kept their relationship private, with only occasional updates on social media. Gomes remains largely active on Instagram owing to her profession and has managed to gain over a million followers.

As for her partner, he has been racing with Alpine since the 2023 season. He has become an important pillar in the team's overall development, and they recently gave him a contract extension till the end of the 2028 season.

Pierre Gasly looks forward heading into the new regulations with Alpine

The French team hasn't been very competitive this season. The team sits at the bottom of the Constructors' Championship, and has already had three different drivers compete for them. They initially started with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan; however, the latter was shortly replaced by Franco Colapinto, who has been driving for them ever since.

The team recently offered Gasly a contract extension. As mentioned, it will keep him secure with them till the end of the 2028 season. Heading into the new regulations with Alpine next year, the Frenchman mentioned that he is "thrilled" to continue his journey with the team.

"I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future," he said (via F1).

"Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships."

Alpine is expected to improve next season, considering the change in their engine supplier. They are currently the only team powered by Renault, and the engines have proven to be uncompetitive and unreliable; however, the team will become a Mercedes customer next year, which could help them improve their overall performance.

