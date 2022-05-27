Pierre Gasly feels ‘it might be nearly impossible to pass’ with the new cars at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Pierre Gasly believes that the Monaco GP could turn into a bit of a procession this year as well. The new cars are much bigger than what they used to be in the past. He fears this, along with the tight and twisty nature of the narrow track, might nullify whatever chance there is of making an overtake there.

Previewing the Monaco GP, the Frenchman admitted that although the races can be processional, the track demands utmost focus and concentration from the drivers and is one of the toughest races of the season. He said:

“It is famous for its setting and for the difficulties it presents the drivers. Maybe sometimes the race itself is not the most exciting of the year, but in terms of the degree of difficulty for the driver, it is one of the most, if not the most, difficult race of the year. Driving right on the limit at this circuit requires maximum concentration and it’s a real challenge, one that I very much appreciate. I like the super-complicated track, which evolves a lot from one session to the next.”

He added:

“You are on the limit, just a few millimetres from the barriers, and it gives you a real adrenaline rush. This year, with these cars that are now very wide, it might be nearly impossible to pass. But, from a driving point of view, it is one of my favourites, definitely in my top three best tracks. The French Grand Prix is my real home race, but naturally there is a lot of support from the fans in Monaco and there is a magic feeling around this race and the whole event.”

The AlphaTauri driver said that even though the race might be boring for fans, Circuit de Monaco was one of his favorite tracks on the F1 calendar.

Pierre Gasly looking to bounce back from a tough weekend in Barcelona

Pierre Gasly did not have a great weekend in Barcelona. The driver finished outside the points while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda barely scraped through in 10th place. AlphaTauri struggled throughout the weekend in Spain for speed and it showed on track as well.

For the Monaco GP, however, Gasly revealed that the team may have a few things up its sleeve, which could help improve the car's performance. He said:

“Barcelona was a difficult weekend for the team, I missed out on FP3 which meant we were on the backfoot for Qualifying when we tried something different that didn’t really work. Honestly, we didn’t have the pace all weekend and the race was one to forget, as the car was very difficult to drive after I picked up some front wing damage early on. We already have some ideas on what we can do to improve, hopefully starting this week in Monte Carlo.”

Pierre Gasly currently finds himself 13th in the Driver Standings, with just six points scored in the first six races of the season.

