"He always gets stuck behind me" - Pierre Gasly says 'it wasn't too hard' to keep Lewis Hamilton behind in the 2022 F1 Imola GP

Keeping Lewis Hamilton behind during the 2022 F1 Imola GP was no hard task, according to AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.

The seven-time world champion had a horrendous race weekend with Mercedes, finishing the race in P13, and was left frustrated behind Gasly during the race on Sunday.

The Frenchman was in a DRS train himself behind Alex Albon and spoke about it post-race interview carried by motorsport.com, where he said:

“It was probably the only thing that happened the whole race. He [Lewis Hamilton] was stuck behind me, I was stuck behind the [Williams] car, and that car was stuck with the car ahead. It was just a train. So yeah it wasn’t a particularly exciting race and quite frustrating. Even with the DRS, we were not able to make it round and try to set ourselves up for a move. We know when you have a bad qualifying – we made a mistake in qualy – and when you start from the back, it’s always extremely difficult. And I think we paid the price this weekend.”

When asked if keeping Hamilton at bay around the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari was a difficult task, Gasly went on to add:

“Well, I would not say easy, but it wasn’t too hard. Unfortunately for him he always gets stuck behind me on tracks where it’s extremely hard to pass. But I think I was as frustrated as he was, you know? Just for whatever reason, even with the DRS, this year was very tough to pass here.”

Hamilton's disappointment was also further compounded by his teammate George Russell crossing the line in P4.

"I'm out of it that's for sure" - Lewis Hamilton concedes 2022 F1 world title challenge after Imola GP

Lewis Hamilton admitted that he does not stand a chance of contending for the 2022 F1 World Drivers' Championship after an insipid Imola GP showing by the Briton.

Speaking to the media after the race, the 37-year-old said:

“A weekend to forget, that’s for sure. I’m out of it (2022 world championship), for sure. There’s no question about that, but I’ll still keep working as hard as I can to try and somehow pull it back together somehow.”

Former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg believes Hamilton can still bounce back and be motivated to perform, especially after being outshone by Russell in three out of four races this season.

