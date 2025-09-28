Pierre Gasly and girlfriend Kika Gomes zip through the streets of Milan, Italy on their e-scooter

With the F1 sphere having a bit of a holiday as the Singapore GP is a week away, Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, Kika Gomes, were enjoying some time together. The pair were in Milan, Italy, and decided to scoot their way around the city to traverse the fabled tourist destination.

Ad

Gasly and Gomes were first spotted together in 2022 and have been dating each other since. The pair have often graced the F1 paddock with their presence, with the two of them attending the last Italian GP together.

Though the 22-year-old is often occupied by her modelling schedule, the couple often tries to make some time in their professional lives for each other. Subsequently, with a two-week hiatus on the F1 front giving drivers some breathing room, Gasly and Gomes went on to traverse the city of Milan.

Ad

Trending

Kika Gomes soon posted a story of both of them commuting on an e-scooter, with Gasly handling the driving duties away from F1, also:

Kika Gomes and Pierre Gasly riding through the streets of Milan, Italy, on an e-scooter | Source: Instagram/@kikagomes

On the other hand, Pierre Gasly has not had a points finish in the F1 realm since the Belgian GP. His last outing in Baku saw him take the chequered flag in 18th, only one place ahead of his teammate, Franco Colapinto.

Ad

A painful weekend for Pierre Gasly at the Azerbaijan GP

Alpine's Pierre Gasly at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan race weekend - Source: Getty

Pierre Gasly started the Azerbaijan GP in 18th after Esteban Ocon was disqualified from qualifying. Otherwise, the Alpine driver would have started down in 19th.

Ad

However, this didn't make much difference, as even at the end of the race, he took the chequered flag a lap behind the leaders in 18th. Discontent with his performance, the 29-year-old said (via F1's official website):

"The cars will be very different, I think. I’m sure there’s stuff we can learn because obviously it hasn’t been good at all this weekend in terms of pace, and we’ve been slightly more competitive on other race tracks. This weekend we had absolutely no chance unfortunately, so there is fundamentally something on this track which we’re not doing quite well and it’s important to take the lessons from it."

Ad

"But, yeah, I must say it’s a bit painful. It’s painful for everyone, and I just think we’ve got to keep our head down and try to work together as a team and try to find a way to get better for next weekend."

Pierre Gasly has amassed 20 points in the 17 race weekends held so far, being Alpine's sole point scorer despite having worked with two different teammates in the same time frame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More