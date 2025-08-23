Pierre Gasly insists Alpine “fully committed” to F1 after major leadership overhaul

Pierre Gasly has recently reiterated Renault's commitment to its Formula 1 project amid the recent administrative change the French outfit has experienced. The 29-year-old, in a recent media interaction, detailed how the current managerial hierarchy remains invested in its F1 commitment under the Alpine umbrella.

The French racer, who has recently taken on the demands as the Enstone-based outfit's lead driver, has witnessed talks about the Alpine F1 team's future heralding the scene. These talks have particularly garnered strength amid the recent change in the Renault group CEO position. Francois Provost was brought in earlier in June to replace Luca de Meo, who left the automobile outfit for a retail service group.

This change also comes off the back of the Renault team opting to abandon their participation in F1 as an engine manufacturer and opt to become a customer team to Mercedes. Nonetheless, amid the haul of changes, Pierre Gasly has stressed the commitment of the team’s new leadership to its Formula 1 project. He said (as quoted by RacingNews365):

“It's really clear. He's been a very long time working in Renault. He knows the DNA of the group, of the team. He's been part of it for all these years when Renault has been part of Formula 1. He's fully committed to the sport, to the Formula 1 team. Obviously wants to see performance, and he's backing everybody in the team.”

“Looking forward to the future with the team. We know where we're heading. We know 2025 is a compromise we decided to take at the start of the year to focus on 2026. Hopefully, it's going to pay dividends next year,” he added.

The Alpine team earlier in the summer announced the addition of Steve Nielsen to their team. The 61-year-old will join the French outfit in its managing director role in September 2025.

Pierre Gasly speaks about winning races

Pierre Gasly earlier also expressed confidence about winning races with the Alpine outfit. The former Red Bull Racing driver detailed how he believes his time will come someday.

The 29-year-old, who has so far recorded 20 points for the French team this season, detailed how confident he was with the direction of Enstone’s team progression. Speaking via RacingNews365, Gasly, when asked when he feels ready to win, stated:

“So that's why I'm quite confident after exactly what you said. When I'm finishing P6 in Silverstone, if I have a race-winning car in my hands, I know I will win the race. At the end, I'm P6, I go back home. So you could say it's only a P6 and nobody really cares about the P6, which in some ways is true. But then at the same time, I know my time will come.”

Since his debut in the 2017 season, Pierre Gasly has so far clinched one race victory through his career, the 2020 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The French driver has also recorded five podiums in his 167 starts in Formula 1.

