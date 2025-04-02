Pierre Gasly and Isack Hadjar make fashion statement on Tokyo streets ahead of Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly and Isack Hadjar were spotted together on the streets of Tokyo on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. The French duo turned heads as Gasly sported a stylish grey trench coat over his hoodie, whereas the rookie kept it casual in streetwear.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar seem to be getting along nicely, as they look to be developing their friendship further outside the F1 track. Just over two weeks ago, Hadjar had claimed that he gets along well with Gasly, while speaking to Formula1.com.

While the pair would have never raced together in junior categories due to their nine-year age difference, they do have a shared history, with both coming into F1 through the Red Bull junior programme. They are also both of French nationality, but Hadjar also has Algerian descent

X account @gaslycentral shared an image of Gasly and Hadjar on the streets of Tokyo on Wednesday.

Pierre Gasly has been in F1 since 2017, and spent six seasons with the Racing Bulls team, which was known as Toro Rosso, and then AlphaTauri, during his time with the Red Bull junior outfit. During this time, he even participated in 12 races with the senior team during the 2019 season, but was replaced mid-season by Alex Albon.

In the COVID-affected 2020 season, Gasly won his maiden race with AlphaTauri, after a chaotic Italian Grand Prix at Monza. In 2023, the Frenchman finally moved away from the Red Bull family and joined Alpine to partner fellow countryman Esteban Ocon.

Isack Hadjar, on the other hand, is on the other end of his Red Bull career, having participated in his first F1 weekend during the Australian Grand Prix in March. His official debut came in China a week later, though, as the 20-year-old did not start the race in Melbourne after crashing on the formation lap amid wet conditions.

Isack Hadjar reveals his 'very close' connection with Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly in conversation with fellow drivers, including Isack Hadjar at F1 75 Live - Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar recently shared that he is close friends with Pierre Gasly, when asked if he has gotten along with any of the F1 drivers yet. The French-Algerian shared that as of now, he has only been able to interact with Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and his fellow rookies who graduated from F2 this season.

Speaking to Formula1.com just after the first race of the 2025 season, Hadjar shared who he had managed to speak with in the F1 paddock by now.

"I know obviously all the rookies coming up, I’ve raced them since a while now. My team mate, of course, I see him quite a lot nowadays. And I’m really close with Pierre Gasly as well."

Hadjar's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, has now moved over to the senior Red Bull team, and the rookie is now teamed up with Liam Lawson, who has been in and around F1 for three years now, but is still technically classed as a rookie himself.

