Pierre Gasly keeping optimistic mindset ahead of major F1 overhaul in 2026

Alpine's Pierre Gasly is keeping an optimistic outlook on his team's prospects heading into the 2026 Formula 1 season. The ongoing ground effect era is slated to come to a close at the end of 2025, with fresh regulations coming into effect from next year onwards.

Formula 1 will have more nimble/agile cars in comparison to the ones that are currently competing in the sport. Moreover, the power unit will have an increased use of battery power and electrical power alongside the internal combustion engine.

The 2025 campaign has only eight races remaining on the race calendar, and the various teams have already started putting in the work behind the scenes in regard to developing the 2026 cars.

Pierre Gasly, who has been making his trade with Alpine since 2023, has asserted that his team is working incredibly hard around 2026, and in line with this, has added the following:

"I know the team is working hard and very well for the new regulations, and I’m really looking forward to starting 2026." Via Soymotor.

The 2025 season has not been fruitful for Pierre Gasly's Alpine F1 team. After the first 16 rounds, the outfit is plumb last in the Constructors' Standings and has only amassed 20 points.

Moreover, all 20 points have come the way of Alpine because of the efforts of Gasly in the A525. His teammate Franco Colapinto is yet to open his account.

Pierre Gasly has committed long-term future to Alpine

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

While Pierre Gasly has given a verdict on his team heading into the 2025 Formula 1 season, he has also recently signed a new contract extension with Alpine. He is now contracted to the Enstone-based team at least until the end of 2028.

In line with this, he added the following on September 6:

"I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future." Via: F1.

"Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships."

With Gasly having his future secured, he is going to give his all in the remaining races of the 2025 season. However, when it comes to who will drive alongside him at Alpine next year, it is yet to be decided. Franco Colapinto is yet to sign a contract extension.

