"We took a gamble"- Pierre Gasly highlights reasons for AlphaTauri's poor show at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly had a disappointing end to a great race in Singapore. The Frenchman was running seventh in the race when AlphaTauri decided to pit his car and switch to slick tires. The track had not yet dried up enough and the switch to slicks ended up costing the team valuable points in the championship.

Gasly commented on the switch, calling it a gamble that did not work out. Speaking to Motorsport post-race, he said:

"There was no communication, and no dialogue, which I don't fully understand why. We took a gamble in a moment where we didn't need to. So we boxed, everybody stayed out on track, and we got overcut by four cars."

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 time to look ahead to Japan next week a tough result when more was on the tabletime to look ahead to Japan next week a tough result when more was on the table 🇸🇬 time to look ahead to Japan next week 👊

The lack of communication between the team and the driver led to Aston Martin overtaking AlphaTauri in the constructors' championship. Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Sebastian Vettel started behind the Frenchman but finished in front of him having pitted later. Pierre Gasly expressed his disappointment with the team, saying:

"Obviously I'm very disappointed for all the team and all of us because we're dropping to ninth in the team championship. Daniel was behind us, far behind, [but] stayed out on track, as we should have done it, and finished P5. It's nine points that we lost and nine important points. So yeah, I'm just sad. And not happy with our performance."

The Frenchman also highlighted the lack of communication, saying:

"It was too early. I don't understand why we did it. I haven't spoken with them and obviously it's something we will review. They have reasons to do it, but at least we should have communicated and that wasn't the case."

ؘ @laurrari

📸 by Peter Fox. Pierre Gasly at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.📸 by Peter Fox. #SingaporeGP Pierre Gasly at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.📸 by Peter Fox. #SingaporeGP https://t.co/R4z7AS1US3

Pierre Gasly also explained post-race why the call to pit early was wrong, explaining how difficult it would be to warm up the new tire on the rapidly drying track. The Frenchman said:

"In the position we were in, you're ahead of your two main rivals, you have track position in Singapore, it's drying conditions and you know the warm-up is going to be tricky... I don't see the point of risking it like that. And we just gave our position away."

Yuki Tsunoda's crash compounded with Pierre Gasly's poor finish cost AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly's poor finish was not the only disappointment AlphaTauri had to deal with in Singapore. Earlier, Yuki Tsunoda crashed out of the race after losing control of his car.

With only five races remaining, AlphaTauri need to be on their toes to avoid making such mistakes. The Red Bull sister team has dropped to ninth in the constructors' championship, level on points with Haas and three points behind Aston Martin. The team will be looking to score some decent points in Japan this week and regain their position in the championship standings.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes