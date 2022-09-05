"It would be a dream come true for him"- Red Bull advisor on Pierre Gasly driving for Alpine in 2023 F1 season

Recent comments from Helmut Marko have hinted that Pierre Gasly might get a seat at Alpine for the 2023 season. After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement in the final days of July, many new opportunities opened up for drivers. His announced retirement has left an empty seat at Alpine as Fernando Alonso decided to move to Aston Martin next season.

Marko reportedly said that although they have a valid contract for Pierre Gasly, they wouldn't stop him from going to another team.

“If our conditions are met, we wouldn’t stand in Gasly’s way. It would be a dream come true for him to drive in a French factory team."

It is obvious that the team being referred to is Alpine since they are the only French team on the grid as of now. Being a Frenchman, this could be an amazing opportunity for Gasly.

formularacers @formularacers_ | Helmut Marko has confirmed "there are talks" with Alpine, who are looking to secure Pierre Gasly's services for 2023.



Although he has a contract with AlphaTauri for next year, it would not be a problem to mutually terminate it if terms between the driver and the team are agreed. Daniel Ricciardo recently faced the same at McLaren, who had his 2023 contract terminated after a mutual agreement, and the same could happen for Gasly.

However, Marko also stated that there hasn't been a definite agreement between both the teams for Gasly to be transferred.

“But not all the conditions have been met yet.”

There was talk of Pierre Gasly discussing something about a potential contract with George Russell and Carlos Sainz, which was overheard. However, he later came out to announce that it had nothing to do with F1.

"If you guys would have any idea the subject we were talking about, you would probably laugh. Definitely, I can guarantee you it was nothing about Formula One."

Moving to Alpine is a strong possibility for Pierre Gasly

Alpine are a better performing team than AlphaTauri, and this can evidently be confirmed from the current standings. Alpine have a total of 115 points compared to AlphaTauri's 29.

Pierre Gasly is one of the many names that are speculated to be on the move next season. Even Mick Schumacher does not have a confirmed seat at Haas. There was talk about him moving to Alpine, but there's still a huge question mark over who would be filling the seat there.

Chain Bear @chainbear Obviously what happens next is Alpine bring out an incredible car for 2023 and McLaren absolutely botch it Obviously what happens next is Alpine bring out an incredible car for 2023 and McLaren absolutely botch it

