Pierre Gasly melts hearts by inviting F1, F2, and F3 paddock personnel on the Spa track to remember Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff

Ahead of the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly invited all the F1, F2, and F3 drivers for a walk or a run around the Spa-Francorchamps track to remember and pay respects to Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff, who sadly passed away from horrendously crashing on the track.

Pierre Gasly was good friends with Anthoine Hubert and was heartbroken after the news. Though he has always paid respects to his lost friend, this year he took the initiative to host a run with other racing drivers to remember him. He also mentioned Dilano, a young FRECA driver who recently passed away on July 1, 2023.

The invitation flyer reads:

"Pierre Gasly invites all F1, F2, & F3 Paddock personnel to run or walk Spa-Francorchamps in memory of Anthoine Hubert who we sadly lost in 2019. There will be a special moment to remember Dilano van't Hoff during the run."

#F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/hmbVoTwz9L An incredible initiative from @PierreGASLY who invited all F1, F2 and F3 personnel to run around the Spa Francorchamps track today in memory of Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff.

After an image of the invitation flyer was circulated around social media, it melted the hearts of many fans. They appreciated Pierre Gasly for taking such a heartwarming initiative to remember Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van 't Hoff prior to the Belgian GP.

Here are some of the reactions:

i'm not crying. you are. we all are. i'm not in Spa but i'll be running the track length at home

What a great idea! So lovely of Pierre! 🥺

Anthoine Hubert passed away on August 31, 2019, at Spa-Francorchamps. He was in F2 and was involved in a horrendous crash where multiple cars were involved. He was hit several times by a car that also lost control.

Dilano van 't Hoff was also racing in Spa-Francorchamps when he passed away after being involved in a terrifying crash during heavy rain conditions. He too had an accident at the exit of Raidillon Corner, exactly where Hubert crashed.

