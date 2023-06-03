Pierre Gasly might be penalized with a 6-place grid penalty for the Spanish F1 GP

Pierre Gasly's fourth-place starting position in the Spanish GP is under threat by two incidents of impeding drivers in the qualifying session. Gasly's impressive speed in the session was marred by the incidents, for which he will have to speak to the stewards.

The incident occurred in Q1, when the Frenchman let by Charles Leclerc but blocked Carlos Sainz, who was following closely behind on a hot lap. The Spaniard had to lift the throttle and thus his lap time was affected.

Later, the Alpine driver was in the way of Max Verstappen, who was on a hot lap. Verstappen expressed his anger to his race engineer, as he said on the radio:

"What the f**k? He just doesn’t move."

Fernando Alonso, who was behind Max Verstappen, witnessed the incident and passed his verdict immediately that the Alpine driver committed a big impeding and deserved a three-place grid penalty.

The Aston Martin driver jumped on the opportunity to take a dig at his former team as he said:

"Big impeding on the Alpine on the out lap to Verstappen. Massive one, I mean into Turn 4. That will be three places."

formula.jokes @FormulaJokes

That man is actually trying his hardest to get a race ban Pierre Gasly has managed to impede not 1 but 2 people in Q1That man is actually trying his hardest to get a race ban Pierre Gasly has managed to impede not 1 but 2 people in Q1That man is actually trying his hardest to get a race ban 😭😭 https://t.co/a4NvB2xKcb

As a result, Pierre Gasly has twice been summoned to the stewards along with an Alpine team representative. The first meeting is scheduled at 1800 CEST, and deals with the Sainz incident, while Verstappen will be present for the second meeting scheduled at 1815 CEST.

The Frenchman is said to have breached Article 37.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations which reads:

Any driver taking part in any free practice session, the qualifying session or the sprint shootout who, in the opinion of the stewards, stops unnecessarily on the circuit or unnecessarily impedes another driver shall be subject to the penalties referred to in Article 37.4.

If Gasly is found guilty on both occasions he will be handed with a 6-place grid penalty dropping him to 10th place for the Spanish GP.

Pierre Gasly hopes to continue Alpine's momentum

Pierre Gasly in the Spanish GP

Before his adventurous excursions in the Qualifying session, Pierre Gasly expressed his excitement for Alpine's strong pace in recent races. Although he rued the chances of missing out on a podium in Monaco, he is hoping to show a similar pace in the Spanish GP.

Gasly said:

"There was a better Miami performance. Monaco was definitely a clear big step forward and that’s the sort of performance I want to see from the team. I can see all the efforts they are putting, all the hard work that is going into this new package. So I really hope be able to put similar performance in the coming races."

He added:

"The performance I’ve seen in Monaco is the performance I want to repeat and is the performance that I believe is achievable in Alpine.I was really pleased because that’s where I think we are able to perform."

Pierre Gasly's impressive start to the weekend will be derailed if gets a grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Poll : 0 votes