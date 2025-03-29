Pierre Gasly reacts to girlfriend Kika Gomes' adorable post on Instagram 

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly gave an adorable reaction to his girlfriend Francisca Gomes' post on her social media. The couple are one of the most popular pairs in the F1 paddock and are frequently seen spending time with each other.

The pair started dating each other in 2022 and made their first public appearance at the season finale in Abu Dhabi after they entered the paddock together. Francisca Gomes, who is commonly known as Kika, is a Portuguese model and influencer and is signed with a Portuguese-based modeling agency Central Models. The couple also have a dog named Simba, whom they adopted last year.

On her official social media platform Instagram, Kika Gomes posted an adorable picture of herself and Pierre Gasly, which garnered over 180k likes.

In the comments section of the post, the Alpine F1 driver dropped a romantic reaction by posting three heart emojis, which went viral after getting almost 1200 likes on the last count.

Snapshot of Pierre Gasly's comment on Kika's post...Credits-Instagram

On the racing front, it has been a disappointing start to the 2025 season for the French driver as he and the Enstone-based outfit were yet to score any points after the first two race weekends.

Gasly had looked fast in the official pre-season testing with the A525 emerging alongside Williams F1 as leaders of the midfield. However, the pace has disappeared in the race weekends as the Frenchman and his teammate Jack Doohan went out of Q1 in China last weekend.

Pierre Gasly speaks about his title aspirations in 2026

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly stated that he could become world champion in the 2026 season as he proclaimed his optimism for the team's development ahead of the new engine regulations next year.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the 2020 Italian GP winner said:

"Very interested [in what's happening next year], because in '26 I could be world champion. So that's something I'm putting a lot of focus on. Obviously, I'm fully dedicated and focused on '25, but as a team, we know what's on the table this year.

"We know what's on the table for '26, so the strategy has already been put in place for next year. As I mentioned at the F1 launch, if it were down to me, I would just put all the guys and all the money towards next year. Whether I finish eighth, ninth, sixth, or seventh, it doesn't really matter. But if next year we can fight for wins and podiums, that's really meaningful."

With so much unpredictability surrounding the new regulations for 2026, Pierre Gasly and Alpine are optimistic about their chances given several reports have confirmed that Mercedes could have the best engine next year.

