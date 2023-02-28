Pierre Gasly reveals Alpine’s target for the 2023 F1 season

Pierre Gasly recently spoke about Alpine's targets for the 2023 F1 season. With the season fast-approaching, the Frenchman hopes that his new team will be able to maintain their lead in midfield, while also staying within touching distance of the top teams. Alpine has a strong chance of finishing in the top four or five spots.

In an interaction with the media, Gasly explained how Alpine wants to focus on the top three but is also wary of other midfield teams. The 27-year-old highlighted Aston Martin as one of their main rivals, with the British team having made massive strides ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

He said:

"We'll see how things go, but clearly the target is to focus on the top three. We don't really want to look back, but then we can never exclude other teams. Aston Martin looked pretty decent during this test. I think there are a couple of other teams which look pretty strong."

Pierre Gasly stated that he is ready to have lonely races if his team closes the gap to the top teams, saying:

"But I think the main target definitely is to close that gap with the top three. If it means we have some lonely races, then [that] will be the case. But if it means that we get a better chance to score [in the] top five or [get a] podium at times, then that will be also more exciting. I think it's clear we just want to look at and close that gap."

Based on pre-season testing results, Alpine will most likely face Aston Martin at the top of the midfield table. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will race against two-time world champion Fernando Alonso as both the teams fight to close the gaps to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly explained what he could achieve in Alpine

Ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Pierre Gasly shared his thoughts on what he will bring to his new team in the 2023 F1 season. Since Alpine is already a top midfield team, Gasly admits that he will not be bringing anything new, but will look to add "freshness" to the crew.

Explaining his contributions, the Frenchman said:

“I think it’s not about bringing something which is new, it’s just implementing and coming with my freshness, my speed, my youth, my motivation and dedication. (I’ll try) to bring the discipline that I put myself (under) on a daily basis with training, getting myself as prepared as I can, (and) this mentality, to the team, which they have already, from what I’ve seen."

Since Gasly exhibited great potential at AlphaTauri, his new team will expect him to perform well in the 2023 F1 season.

