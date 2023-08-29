Pierre Gasly reveals limitations imposed by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon's feedback-laden Alpine challenger

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly mentioned that the 2023 car is based on Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon's feedback from last season.

It was a pretty inconsistent and difficult start for the Frenchman at his new team in 2023 as he did not look entirely comfortable with the car. In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1, Gasly revealed that he could not make too many adjustments to the package of the 2023 car as it had the feedback from Alonso and Ocon's stint the previous season. He said:

“I think it is clear that this year’s car is driven by Esteban and Fernando’s feedback from last year. I will have a bigger input on next season’s car and there are clear things that I’m trying to get from the car since the start of the year, which I basically can’t at the moment."

"It’s car specific, it’s package specific. We’ve tried different directions to achieve it, but so far, it’s never quite there."

Addressing his adaption to the car, Gasly added:

“It’s more on my side trying to adapt to it and get the best around it but I know there’ll be more performance coming in from it if we manage to unlock these areas of the car, which in terms of balance will allow me to go and get even more out of it."

"These are things we are obviously always discussing, working on in the simulator, working with the guys and hopefully, next year they will be able to give it to me.”

Aston Martin F1 boss praises Fernando Alonso's P2 finish in Zandvoort

Fernando Alonso showcased his experience and racecraft to finish behind Max Verstappen at the recently concluded Dutch GP.

In changeable and tricky conditions, Fernando Alonso never looked rattled and showcased the experience and control required. As per Autosport, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack said:

“The good thing was that he was in control all the time And he was always the master of the situation I would say, and this was key obviously also in such conditions to never go off."

“There were some situations where it was really about surviving which he managed, and then at the end if the opportunity would have been there [to pass Verstappen], he would have tried. You saw also in great style how fast he was in the first four or five races, to come back [after the stop delay] and pass the two cars, it was just incredible."

It will be interesting to see how Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin fare at Monza.