Pierre Gasly's girlfriend flaunts ripped physique in gym selfie

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, took to her official social media account to share a picture of her ripped physique. Gomes, who is also known as Kika, posted a mirror selfie in her gym outfit, showcasing her toned abs.

Kika Gomes is a popular fashion influencer and model. Besides being the girlfriend of Gasly, one of the most renowned F1 drivers of this generation, the Portuguese model has also garnered significant attention due to her fashion and fitness lifestyle.

Gomes uploaded a photo near the treadmill in the Vital Fitness Studio gym. Here's the photo she shared on Instagram:

Credit: Kika Gomes on Instagram.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes began dating each other in late 2022. They were seen together at various events, including a soccer match of Paris St. Germain at Parc des Princes, in Paris, France. In May 2023, they put an end to all the rumors and made their first public appearance.

Trending

The couple appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in France and grabbed every motorhead's attention. From then onwards, they have been a popular F1 couple on the paddock. Even in 2024, the couple attended the Cannes festival together.

Kika Gomes hails from Portugal and is 21 years old. Her family has a deep-rooted interest in racing, as she is the daughter of Goncalo Gomes, the driver of the Pure McLaren Driver Team, and Maria Vieira de Campos Cerquira Gomes, a renowned TV presenter.

Pierre Gasly attended F1 movie premiere with Kika Gomes

Kika Gomes accompanied Pierre Gasly at the F1 movie's premiere at New York's Times Square last week. This was the official screening of the Brad Pitt starrer and Lewis Hamilton's co-produced movie, based on the open-wheel racing series, Formula 1.

Sharing his outing with Gomes and others, such as Pitt, Hamilton, and other F1 drivers, the Frenchman shared a series of photos on Instagram. Uploading the post, here's what he wrote on the Meta-owned platform:

"What a night!! F1 movie Premiere in Times Square yesterday, definitely a pinch me moment, the whole event felt pretty surreal. Excited to hear what you guys think of the F1 movie, I personally really liked it! That Sonny Hayes guy is pretty damn fast, but surely not many points left on his licence."

Here's the post by the Alpine F1 driver on Instagram:

Pierre Gasly is competing in Formula 1 for Alpine under a full-time obligation. This is his ninth season in F1, and he is currently placed in P14 with 11 points after 10 races and two Sprints. His team, Alpine, is in P10 in the Constructors' Championship with 11 points, all scored by Gasly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More