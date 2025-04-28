Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend flaunts blue bikini to her 996,000 IG followers

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend, Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes, has captured the spotlight with her recent social media post. The model and influencer shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini with her Instagram followers.

Ad

Known for her fashion sense and beauty, the Portuguese model posted an image of herself in a swimsuit as part of her modeling duties for the clothing brand ‘Women’s Secret,’ giving her 996,000 followers a glimpse through her Instagram story.

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend, Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes, shared her bikini look on social media. Image: kikagomes via Instagram

Kika, as she is fondly called, has never been one to shy away from showcasing her lifestyle with Pierre Gasly away from the grid. Only recently, she shared a picture of herself and the Alpine F1 driver enjoying a mini getaway in Lake Como, Italy.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The pair have reportedly been dating since 2022 and went public with their relationship in 2023. Often, Kika accompanies the former Red Bull Racing driver to the Formula 1 paddock. The couple also jointly shares a dog, ‘Simba,’ who on occasion features in their lovey-dovey photos.

On the racing front, Pierre Gasly will have his sights set on reviving his 2025 season. The 29-year-old has so far only managed one points-scoring finish in the first five races of the current campaign. He will aim for a better outing at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, as the Alpine team eyes the possibility of climbing higher in the Constructors’ Championship.

Ad

Pierre Gasly celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend in Morocco

Pierre Gasly celebrated his birthday on February 7 alongside his girlfriend, Francisca Gomes. The Formula 1 driver opted for the city of Marrakech, Morocco, to celebrate as he turned 29.

The former AlphaTauri driver, who often shares posts related to his racing career on social media, decided to share pictures from the celebration with his partner. Taking to his Instagram, Gasly posted a carousel of photos accompanied by the caption:

Ad

“Celebrating lifeeee🥳🥳🥳 Incredible birthday weekend blowing out my 29 candles. Merci for all the messages & love. Let’s make this year the best one 😘🏆”

Ad

The photos also featured a few personal pictures of Gasly and Kika together, including several other lively ones with the pair having fun with several individuals who were alongside them on the trip.

The Alpine driver, who has endured a torrid run of seasons with his Enstone-based Formula 1 team, will hope for a change in fortune as the 2025 season unfolds. Pierre Gasly witnessed his campaign come alive during the tail end of the 2024 season—with a podium finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix as a testament. The French driver will hope for even better luck as he shifts focus to the Miami Grand Prix—a race where his best-place finish remains the eighth place he achieved in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More