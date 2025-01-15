Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes showcases toned physique and shares adorable moment with pet on Instagram

F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes took to her social media this week to share some moments of her life, including her time at the gym and spending time with her dog, Simba. She shared a picture from her time at the gym wearing Alo workout clothes, and a video of her pet, Gasly, and herself to her instagram stories to her 946K followers.

Gomes, who also goes by Kika, posted a look at her gym-outfit, adding a link to the Alo brand website, along with their instagram pages:

Francisca Gomes' instagram story - Image via Instagram/@francisca.cgomes

The model has featured Alo on her instagram many times, advertising for the athletic apparel brand. In her most recent instagram post, she hinted at how much she uses the brand's collection with the caption:

Trending

"@alo is my uniform at this point"

The influencer also took to her stories to share a cute video featuring her dog, Simba, and an appearance from Pierre Gasly. In the clip, the couple cradled Simba, playing with the poodle. Gomes posted the story, only adding a laugh emoji to caption the interaction:

Francisca Gomes' Instagram story featuring Pierre Gasly and Simba - Image via Instagram/@francisca.cgomes

Simba has also appeared heavily in Gomes' instagram, showing up in multiple of the model's photo 'dumps', and getting one for it's own recently:

Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend made their first public apperance together in October 2022 when they were seen attending a football match in Paris between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille. The model has also attended multiple F1 Grand Prixes, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit last year.

Pierre Gasly shared NYE wishes with a picture featuring Francisca Gomes

To wish his 5.4 million followers on Instagram for the start of the New Year, the French driver shared a picture featuring him and Kika from their celebrations. The Alpine driver took to his social media to convey his gratefulness for the year that passed by along with passing well-wishes to his fans for the new year.

Gasly shared the photograph of him and his partner, with the caption:

"Happy new year les amis!!❤️ thank you for another memorable year, full of love, challenges, lessons and laughs. I want to wish you all a happy & healthy 2025. See you soon! P"

Pierre Gasly finishes his 2024 season tenth in the standings with a podium finish in Brazil. This was his second year with the French team, along with his second tenth-place finish in the standings during his career. Gasly will stay with Alpine this upcoming season, but will drive alongside a new teammate in the form of Jack Doohan, who is replacing the departing Esteban Ocon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback