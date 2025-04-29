Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes drops adorable 4-word message on Alpine driver's latest social media post

Kika Gomes reacted to her partner Pierre Gasly's Instagram post as he revealed his trip to Italy in a carousel of pictures. She also commented on a picture of their pet Simba, as he remained the highlight of the post.
Pierre Gasly was recently in Italy, posting over a dozen pictures on his social media. The post's highlight was a picture of his pet dog Simba napping on the floor, which was then followed by a series of videos and images, showcasing some of the memorable parts of his trip. Gasly posted a picture standing in front of the Unipol Tower in Milan with Kika Gomes. He also posted a few videos and pictures from Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, a football stadium in Como, where he attended a Serie A game between Como and Genoa.
In another picture that was the highlight for fans, Gasly was eating an ice cream from LEC, a brand owned by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
Gasly also included a few pictures playing padel, a sport similar to tennis, dressed in 10Padel's merchandise, a team he co-owns with Alpine. Fans were quick to react to the post as it blew up, gaining over 100,000 likes in a few hours. Of the many comments under it, Kika Gomes remained at the top with the most number of likes. Dropping a four-word reaction, she mentioned that their pet Simba was missing Gasly.
"simba's missing u already," she wrote.
Her other comment on the post was also focused on Simba, however, she laughed it off as their adorable pet napped on the floor.
"babe the first😂😂😂😭😭," her other comment read.
Who is Kika Gomes? Learning more about Pierre Gasly's partner
Francisca "Kika" Cerqueira Gomes is a model based in Lisbon, Portugal. She was born on 20th January, 2003, and got into modeling from a relatively young age. Currently signed with Central Models, she has appeared in multiple Portugal magazines.
Rumors of her dating Pierre Gasly first surfaced in 2022 when they were spotted in the attendance of a French football match between PSG and Marseille in Paris. Although the two haven't shared a lot of details about their relationship online, they are frequently seen together. They make various Instagram posts, and Kika is also sometimes present in the F1 Paddock, cheering for her partner.
When they began dating, Pierre Gasly was still driving for AlphaTauri, but was signed by Alpine the following year. Continuing with the French outfit ever since, he has delivered several strong performances as the team attempts to lead the midfield.