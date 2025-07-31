Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes flaunts toned abs in gym selfie on social media

Pierre Gasly's partner Kika Gomes posted a post-workout picture on social media, flaunting her toned abs. She paired it with a picture of her pet dog Simba.

Gomes has recently become quite popular on social media with F1 fans. She has been dating Alpine driver Pierre Gasly since 2022, and the couple is often spotted together at events, regularly posting each other's pictures on their social media.

She also keeps her followers up to date with daily posts of her lavish lifestyle, posting pictures from her work life to her vacations, and everything in between. Kika Gomes posted one such picture on her Instagram story, showcasing her at the gym, seemingly after a workout.

Kika Gomes flaunts her toned abs at the gym right after her workout (@kikagomes on Instagram)

Following up, she posted a wholesome and funny picture of her pet dog, Simba.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes's pet dog, Simba (@kikagomes on Instagram)

Born on the 20th of January, 2003, Gomes is a professional model. She is currently signed with Central Models, a Lisbon-based agency. Her mother, Maria Vieira de Campos Cerqueira Gomes, is a TV presenter. Meanwhile, her father, Gonçalo Gomes, is a racing driver and coach.

She hails from Portugal and has appeared on the cover of some Portuguese magazines. Considering her active presence on social media, it isn't a surprise that she recently crossed a million followers on Instagram alone.

As for her partner, Pierre Gasly, he is currently in his third consecutive season with the Alpine F1 team. While their performance has remained inconsistent this year, he has confidence heading into the next round of racing.

Pierre Gasly confident heading into Hungary

The British GP and the follow-up Belgian GP were two consecutive point-scoring finishes for the Frenchman. He also managed to pull off his best result in the former race (a P6) and barely got into points with a P10 at Spa.

Discussing the team's strategy and the race, Gasly mentioned that it was rather "intense," but he was positive to leave the weekend with points.

"I’m pleased to leave Spa with a points finish after we were able to take advantage of changeable conditions once again," Gasly said. "The race was intense, particularly the opening laps, and we made good decisions as a team that allowed us to benefit well."

Gasly further mentioned that he is confident heading into Hungary next, despite the nature of the track.

"That is now two races in a row in the top-10 so we head to Hungary with some confidence, and it would be great to continue that before we enter the summer break. The Hungaroring is a very different track to Spa, but similarly relentless," he added.

Pierre Gasly has scored 20 points this season so far. Considering the inconsistent performance that Alpine has delivered, this is a rather positive result. With a little less than half a season still remaining, the French team still has some space to work and improve on.

