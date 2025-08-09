Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes poses in an all-black bikini as she soaks up the sun

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca 'Kika' Gomes, shared a post on her Instagram in which she was seen sunbathing in an all-black bikini. The 23-year-old Portuguese model has been a regular in the F1 paddock ever since she started going out with the French driver in late 2022.The Frenchman has been one of the sport's highly regarded drivers over the last couple of years and has redeemed his floundering F1 career ever since his unceremonious dropping from Red Bull in the middle of the 2019 season.Ever since, Gasly has cemented his name as one of the most consistent drivers in the midfield and amassed a loyal fanbase for himself. The 2020 Italian GP race winner has been quite public about his relationship with Gomes and often posts about the model.Gomes, who has over one million followers on the social media platform Instagram, recently shared a post of herself sunbathing while wearing an all-black bikini on her vacation in the South of France. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pair also share a puppy named Simba, who is also a mainstay in their lives and catches everyone's attention in the F1 paddock.Pierre Gasly comments on spending time with his girlfriend away from the trackAlpine driver Pierre Gasly revealed that it was important in his life to find a balance between his 'intense' racing career, which involves travelling, and spending time with his girlfriend and family during the downtime.Speaking with The Standard, the 29-year-old said on the subject:&quot;Formula 1 life is so intense in terms of travelling, so it’s important to find the balance with my personal life, including time with my girlfriend and family, and it’s hard to find that sweet spot between work and home time.&quot;&quot;Even finding time for myself is quite difficult, so I try to focus on that, too. To relax and decompress, I love being active overall because I’m really sporty, so I play padel and golf, and that helps to keep me sane under pressure.&quot;Pierre Gasly also added that Gomes has been an influence on his life in maintaining his skincare routine:&quot;I try to look after myself physically during by doing all the basics, including hydrating properly and sleeping. I make sure I use a moisturiser, usually something my girlfriend, who’s on top of her game when it comes to skincare, has given me.&quot;On the track, Pierre Gasly has been one of the most underrated drivers of the 2025 season as he has flown under the radar with his performances and results. He sits in P14 in the driver's standings with 20 points and scored all of Alpine's points despite having two teammates in the first half of the year.