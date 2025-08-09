Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares clip of a hilarious pilates session on Instagram

Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, took part in a fun and hilarious pilates session together, as the latter shared a video of them exercising together on Friday. Gomes also wrote that pilates is now likely to turn into a new couple's hobby for the pair.As the F1 paddock moves into the summer break, Alpine star Pierre Gasly is enjoying time away from the track in a different way than most other drivers. The Frenchman is with his girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, as has been revealed by the couple's individual Instagram profiles.On Friday, Gomes shared a hilarious clip of herself and Gasly attempting to take part in a pilates session via her Instagram story, as an instructor gives them directions from behind the camera. Both Gomes and Gasly can be seen smiling as they attempt a new form of workout.&quot;new hobby unlocked. @pierregasly Pilates Princess,&quot; wrote Gomes.Screen grab from Kika Gomes' Instagram story [via Instagram/@kikagomes]Pierre Gasly and Francisca Gomes started their relationship in late 2022. But their relationship was first confirmed in 2023, when they appeared together for the first time on Drive to Survive, Netflix's F1 docu-series.Gomes is of Portuguese descent and is a model and influencer by profession. She has been spotted with Gasly at various occasions, like the Cannes film festival and even a Paris St. Germain football match.The 22-year-old is also a regular in the F1 paddock, having been spotted besides her boyfriend on many occasions. Most recently, she accompanied Gasly at the British Grand Prix earlier in July.Gomes was also seen in the most recent season of Drive to Survive, as she and Gasly went on a double date with Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux.Pierre Gasly comments on girlfriend Kika Gomes' latest Instagram postPierre Gasly and Kika Gomes at the 2024 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: GettyPierre Gasly left a couple of comments on his girlfriend Francisca Gomes' latest Instagram post, as the Portuguese model posed in a black bikini.Gomes shared the post via her Instagram on Friday. She added her location to be in the Southern part of France, as the couple is enjoying the F1 summer break together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGasly left two comments under the post, expressing his love for Gomes in her language.Screen grab of Pierre Gasly's comments under Kika Gomes' Instagram post. [via Instagram/@kikagomes]On the track just prior to the summer break, Gasly had two brilliant results at the British GP and then the Belgian GP. The 29-year-old managed to secure Alpine's best finish of the season at Silverstone as he came home to finish sixth. He also continued his point scoring streak at Spa, securing a P10 finish.But Gasly's run of form faltered at the recently concluded Hungarian GP, where he qualified in P17, before finishing 19th.