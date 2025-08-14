Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Kika Gomes shares a picture of the Alpine driver with their pet Simba

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Gomes, shared an adorable picture of the Frenchman with their pet dog Simba on social media. The French driver has cemented his name in the sport as one of the most consistent drivers on the grid ever since he moved away from his disastrous six-month spell with Red Bull in 2019.

After leaving the Red Bull family completely at the end of the 2022 season, the 29-year-old signed with the Enstone-based outfit and raced alongside his fellow countryman Esteban Ocon for two years before the latter's exit.

Owing to his consistent performances, Gasly was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension by Alpine, which sees him race for them until the end of the 2026 season. Despite having a relatively inconsistent car this year, Gasly has quietly been having an underrated season, scoring all of the team's points.

In the 2025 season, Gasly has been ably supported by his family and girlfriend Kika Gomes, who regularly appear in the paddock during race weekends. Gomes, who is a model and influencer by profession, has been dating the 2020 Italian GP winner since the end of 2022 and even shares a dog named Simba, which they adopted last year.

On her Instagram stories, Gomes shared a picture of Gasly playing with their dog Simba around the poolside during the summer break.

Snapshot of Pierre Gasly's girlfriend's Story...Credits-Instagram

Pierre Gasly and Alpine are eagerly awaiting the regulation changes in the 2026 season to fight for more meaningful results and have already shifted their focus to next year's car, despite the second half of the season remaining.

Pierre Gasly chimes in on the focus on the 2026 season

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly admitted that, given the lack of consistent performance in the 2025 car, it would be difficult for them to make meaningful changes ahead of a regulation change next year.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the former AlphaTauri driver said:

“The reality of it is this season, this is what we have, and it’s going to be extremely difficult to change the position that we are in. We just haven’t been able to produce a car, in a season where the midfield is extremely tight, with the decisions we’ve made for ’26.

“We haven’t been able to provide enough performance to fight for better than that, which is fine because at the end of the day, whether you finish ninth or eighth or tenth in the championship, you’re still fighting for nothing pretty much. But if it gives you a car that can fight for race wins, podiums, top five next season, I’ll take that every day of the week.”

Alpine will have Mercedes engines in the back of their cars in the 2026 season after shutting their own power units project at the end of this year.

