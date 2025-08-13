Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend raises the style quotient with latest stunning pictures for fashion magazine

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend, Fracisca [Kika] Gomes, offered fans another taste of her high fashion sense, stunning in her latest pictures for a fashion magazine. The Portuguese model took to her social media to share a series of photos of herself from her latest shoot in Hungary.The partner of the Alpine F1 star, who has over time become a mainstay across the Formula 1 scene, took to her Instagram to share a post where she modelled for Hungarian magazine, Elle Hungary. In the series of snapshots she shared, she sported several outfits, including a nude-coloured gown and several other stylish outfits.The 21-year-old subsequently accompanied the post with a caption expressing her gratitude to the magazine.“Thank you @ellehungary ❤️,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPierre Gasly’s girlfriend, like several partners of other Formula 1 stars, is heavenly involved in fashion. The Portuguese often shares snapshots from her fashion collaborations with several brands on her social media. The partner of the former Red Bull Racing driver, on occasion, shares her passion for the high-octane action of Formula 1 on her social media.Pierre Gasly speaks on relying on his girlfriend for skincarePierre Gasly earlier opened up on the importance of his girlfriend Kika Gomes in his life, particularly with regard to his skin routine. The 29-year-old detailed how he often relied on the fashion model, especially in areas regarding his skin care.The Alpine F1 driver, who sat in an interview with The Standard UK, detailed how he ensures to rely on her on things to apply to his skin. Gasly also stressed how the helmets and balaclavas often do little to help a Formula 1 driver’s hair routine.“We wear balaclavas and helmets and then sweat in the car, and I don’t recommend that at all if you want good hair! But I do try to use a shampoo and conditioner I really like. For skincare, I once again rely on my girlfriend as she really is in the know, while I’m nowhere near as picky. I use mostly creams, and the odd face mask, but I’m not as consistent with them. Once in a while it’s fun, and I think that’s the sort of thing a lot of boyfriends do with their girlfriends.”Pierre Gasly has often shared snapshots of his outing with his partner away from the race track. Aside from arriving at race weekends together, the couple often shares pictures of themselves either modelling or spending time together during the off-season.Both Kika Gomes and Gasly have been reported to be linked together since 2022, when they captured the spotlight in the Netflix Drive to Survive series. However, it wasn't until 2023 that the couple confirmed their relationship following a series of Instagram posts made by both parties.