  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend rocks her gym attire as she flexes toned abs in a mirror selfie

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend rocks her gym attire as she flexes toned abs in a mirror selfie

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Jan 26, 2025 06:03 GMT
Kika Gomez, girlfriend of Pierre Gasly (10) of France and team BTW Alpine F1 Team before the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Circuit De Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Kika Gomes, girlfriend of Pierre Gasly (10) of France and team BTW Alpine F1 Team before the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at the Circuit De Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes shared a mirror selfie of her abs on social media. The French driver has been enjoying time on and off the track after he ended the 2024 season on a high owing to a late-season charge to guide the Enstone-based outfit to a P6 finish in the Constructor's Championship.

The 28-year-old outperformed his rival and outgoing teammate Esteban Ocon in most of the races. He finished the season in P10 in the driver's standings, beating Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda, who had more consistent years.

The 2020 Italian GP race winner had the support of his girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes throughout the way, who was often spotted cheering him on in the paddock. The 22-year-old Portuguese model is an Instagram Influencer, who has a following of close to a million on the platform.

also-read-trending Trending

Gomes recently posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram of her toned abs while in the gym, rocking attire by fitness brand Alo.

Snapshot of Francisca Gomes from her Instagram..(@francisca.cgomes)
Snapshot of Francisca Gomes from her Instagram..(@francisca.cgomes)

The pair have been dating each other for over a year after first making it official in late 2023 when they came into the Abu Dhabi paddock together.

Pierre Gasly shares an adorable birthday post of his girlfriend

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly posted a series of pictures on his social media platform Instagram to wish his girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes on her 22nd birthday.

The French driver adorably posted multiple images from their lives including the birthday celebration and wrote in his caption:

"My birthday girl appreciation post! Another year full of love & incredible memories, and I hope for many more. Amo te tantooo❤️ Keep being and doing you babe."

On the racing front, Pierre Gasly stated that he was "inspired" by Alpine's resurgence at the end of the 2024 season after describing the start of the previous year as "rough." He said, via Motorsportweek:

“We had a rough winter, didn’t manage to get the car in the place we wanted to start in Bahrain. But once you get the tools you have at the start of the year, you’ve got to work your best way with it. And I must have been very impressed with the team in the way they’ve managed to turn things around.
“The understanding, spotting where [are] the limitations of the car, finding solutions to it. And I must say I’m definitely more confident than ever into going to ‘25 with a clear idea of where we’re heading, the changes we’re going to make. I definitely believe the car is going to be in a much better place to start with."

Pierre Gasly will have a new teammate in the form of Jack Doohan to begin the 2025 season and the former will be the out-and-out team leader within the outfit for the upcoming year.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी