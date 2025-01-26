Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend rocks her gym attire as she flexes toned abs in a mirror selfie

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend Francisca Gomes shared a mirror selfie of her abs on social media. The French driver has been enjoying time on and off the track after he ended the 2024 season on a high owing to a late-season charge to guide the Enstone-based outfit to a P6 finish in the Constructor's Championship.

The 28-year-old outperformed his rival and outgoing teammate Esteban Ocon in most of the races. He finished the season in P10 in the driver's standings, beating Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda, who had more consistent years.

The 2020 Italian GP race winner had the support of his girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes throughout the way, who was often spotted cheering him on in the paddock. The 22-year-old Portuguese model is an Instagram Influencer, who has a following of close to a million on the platform.

Trending

Gomes recently posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram of her toned abs while in the gym, rocking attire by fitness brand Alo.

Snapshot of Francisca Gomes from her Instagram..(@francisca.cgomes)

The pair have been dating each other for over a year after first making it official in late 2023 when they came into the Abu Dhabi paddock together.

Pierre Gasly shares an adorable birthday post of his girlfriend

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly posted a series of pictures on his social media platform Instagram to wish his girlfriend Francisca 'Kika' Gomes on her 22nd birthday.

The French driver adorably posted multiple images from their lives including the birthday celebration and wrote in his caption:

"My birthday girl appreciation post! Another year full of love & incredible memories, and I hope for many more. Amo te tantooo❤️ Keep being and doing you babe."

On the racing front, Pierre Gasly stated that he was "inspired" by Alpine's resurgence at the end of the 2024 season after describing the start of the previous year as "rough." He said, via Motorsportweek:

“We had a rough winter, didn’t manage to get the car in the place we wanted to start in Bahrain. But once you get the tools you have at the start of the year, you’ve got to work your best way with it. And I must have been very impressed with the team in the way they’ve managed to turn things around.

“The understanding, spotting where [are] the limitations of the car, finding solutions to it. And I must say I’m definitely more confident than ever into going to ‘25 with a clear idea of where we’re heading, the changes we’re going to make. I definitely believe the car is going to be in a much better place to start with."

Pierre Gasly will have a new teammate in the form of Jack Doohan to begin the 2025 season and the former will be the out-and-out team leader within the outfit for the upcoming year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback