Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend shares beachy pictures from her romantic getaway

While Pierre Gasly is known for his speed on the race track, his partner Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes is turning heads with her style and fashion sense. The girlfriend of the Formula 1 driver recently took to her social media to share photos of herself in a beachy outfit.

The Portuguese model took to her Instagram story to share glimpses of her tropical getaway, where she was sporting chic beachwear from Alo Yoga. Although the exact location of the coastal escape remains undisclosed, the snapshots also featured serene beach views and backdrops.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes, shared photos from her getaway on social media. Images: @franciscagomes via Instagram

Although the Alpine driver didn’t feature prominently in her photos, Kika—who appeared to be modelling the outfit for the body fitness brand—also shared a video of her partner watching the UEFA Nations League semi-final fixture between France and Spain on Thursday, June 5.

Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend reportedly started dating in October 2022, with the couple first gaining major media attention after they were spotted dancing in a club in Portugal together. The pair have since often attended several events, including football matches and Formula 1 races. However, it wasn’t until January 2023, when Gasly posted a photo with her, that the pair became largely popular in the eyes of the public.

Shifting the focus to the racing front, Pierre Gasly will be aiming to improve on his outing at the recent Spanish Grand Prix when the Formula 1 calendar heads to Canada for the next race. The French driver secured points for the second time this season following his eighth-place finish at the Barcelona event.

Pierre Gasly shares photos with his girlfriend after the Monaco Grand Prix

Fresh off the race action from the Monaco Grand Prix event, Pierre Gasly took to social media to share photos alongside his partner, Francisca Gomes. The 29-year-old shared pictures clicked at the Givenchy event on his Instagram page.

Gasly shared a carousel of photos featuring himself and his partner, as they appeared to model for the French luxury fashion brand. Accompanying the photos, the former AlphaTauri driver added the caption:

“Monaco nights in good company, with @givenchybeauty.”

Kika herself went on to share a few images from their outing with Gasly and the Givenchy brand. The Portuguese model shared several of the brand’s makeovers.

Turning focus to the racing side of things, the Monaco Grand Prix, which is one of Formula 1’s most glamorous events, was an outing to forget for Pierre Gasly. The French racer endured a difficult race, as after qualifying in 17th place for the spectacle, his race came to an untimely end following a collision with Red Bull Racing driver Yuki Tsunoda as both drivers approached the Nouvelle Chicane on the ninth lap of the race. The collision eventually led to Gasly’s brakes snapping and the Alpine star requiring the aid of the marshals in the pit lane to stop his car.

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More