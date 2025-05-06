Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend shows off pictures with $200M American model Hailey Bieber, Leclerc’s partner and more

F1 driver Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Kika Gomes, shared a series of pictures on Instagram which featured Justin Bieber's wife and popular American model, Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday. Gomes was present at an event of Bieber's makeup brand, Rhode in Miami. Hailey Bieber, who has a net worth of $200 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth website), was accompanied by Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in the pictures shared by Kika Gomes.

The event took place in Miami the previous week when the ladies accompanied their partners for the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. The 22-year-old model shared glimpses from the event, posing together with other models.

"@rhode night out," Gomes captioned the post.

Kika Gomes was first captured with Pierre Gasly in the Netflix series Drive to Survive, season 6. The couple was seen making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2023. The couple has since had numerous public appearances together, and Gomes can be seen supporting her partner from the trackside.

Pierre Gasly finished 13th in the Miami Grand Prix after starting from the pit lane due to a violation of the Parc Fermé by the driver. Gasly modified the settings of his suspension after the qualifying session. The Frenchmen scored one point over the weekend by finishing eighth in the sprint race on Saturday. The driver is currently ranked 12th in the Drivers' championship with only seven points to his name after the first six races of the season.

Pierre Gasly talks about 'difficult weekend' after the Miami Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly had a tough weekend at the Miami Grand Prix as he only managed to finish 13th. The driver expressed that the car lacked pace compared to the previous races.

"I think it’s just been a difficult weekend all in all. We haven’t really shown any speed at any point. We’ve seen a couple of things which weren’t working properly on the car after Quali, made a couple of changes for today. It was a little bit better, but generally speaking, we’re just lacking quite a lot of pace compared to the last few races, so quite a lot to analyse after this weekend," Gasly told the media after the race.

Gasly felt pleased by securing one point in the sprint race on Saturday, as he thought he was not in the fight for points. He also admitted the need for Alpine to get answers before the next race in Imola.

"We were on the back foot throughout the whole weekend, so I want to believe and probably hope that it’s more related to this track and the tarmac and the conditions we faced, but honestly, at the minute we just need more time to get some answers," Gasly added.

Gasly was also under investigation after the race due to a possible yellow flag infringement. The driver was not penalised as the stewards said that the flag was not visible to the driver after the investigation.

