Pierre Gasly says Alpine’s notable progress might only be visible towards the end of the 2024 F1 season

Pierre Gasly predicts that Alpine will not have a stronger package until the end of the season amid their disappointing performance.

Alpine began the 2024 F1 season with several issues in the car. Following pre-season testing, the car was deemed overweight and aerodynamically inefficient. After the first three rounds of this year's championship, the French outfit finds itself at the bottom of the standings, along with Williams and Sauber, as one of the three teams yet to score any points.

Talking about the performance of the car, Pierre Gasly provided a positive insight, saying (via LWOS):

"I think we know, compared to last year, exactly what is worse and what is the same. It’s mostly about taking these steps and seeing where it places us."

While acknowledging the team's urgent need for an upgrade package, Gasly revealed that it is planned for the end of the year.

"I think we’re not looking ahead to two or three weeks, but rather over four or six months. We’re trying to work out a package that is stronger for the end of the year," he said.

Pierre Gasly invests in French football club

The Alpine driver recently invested in a third-tier French football club: FC Versailles, showcasing his interest in the sport. The partnership was announced on the club's website on Monday.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," Gasly said, as quoted by News18.

"With (co-owners) Alexandre (Mulliez) & Fabien (Lazare), we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles," he added.

While Gasly might be cheering for the football club, concerns loom over his F1 team, as mentioned earlier.

Both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have yet to score a single point this season. The team is grappling with a tough situation following the resignation of technical director Matt Harman earlier this year.

This season's performance has dealt a blow to the team's previous goal of contending for the championship. While they were once in close competition with McLaren — who currently sits in third place in the championship standings — Alpine still has a long way to go.