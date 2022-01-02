Pierre Gasly spotted at Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA game on New Years eve

Pierre Gasly rang in the new year by taking in an NBA game in the United States of America.

The Alpha Tauri driver was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to watch Kevin Durant's Nets side against Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers ran out of winners with a 110-102 scoreline.

Gasly was joined for the game by girlfriend Katerina Berezhna, who shared the photos on social media.

Pierre Gasly is a long-time basketball fan and has been seen at NBA games in the past as well.

During the lead-up to the 2021 United States Grand Prix, Gasly and Charles Leclerc took time off to watch the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The pair were joined by former San Antonio Spurs and French basketball legend, Tony Parker.

Pierre Gasly's love for hooping can be seen even as he prepares for F1 races, as is evident by this Twitter thread:

ŞimŞim💚🐿️ @only4_10

#PierreGasly



Sources : All Gifs: landonrris / Tumblr Pierre can now play basketball.🤣🤣🤣Sources : All Gifs: landonrris / Tumblr Pierre can now play basketball.🤣🤣🤣#PierreGasly Sources : All Gifs: landonrris / Tumblr https://t.co/Vl8R3Vl0kl

The Frenchman is enjoying some well-deserved time off from F1 after his best season yet in the sport.

Gasly broke the 100 point barrier in the world drivers' championship standings for the first time in his career in 2021. He also took the podium for Alpha Tauri with a P3 finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. With this, he finished the season in P9 in the drivers' standings, five spots ahead of teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Pierre Gasly 'wouldn't mind' driving Max Verstappen's title-winning Honda RB26

Pierre Gasly has revealed that he wouldn't mind driving the Honda RB26 that helped Max Verstappen win the 2021 drivers' world championship.

The Frenchman drives for Red Bull's sister team Alpha Tauri. Both teams share a lot of similarities when it comes to car design and components used.

Gasly touched on the subject during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session for the Alpha Tauri team with fans on social media. He said:

“Every year, the car is different. New design. New chassis. Everything is different. Looking at this year’s car, I would not mind driving their car. Max (Verstappen) is fighting for the championship, and they are consistently fighting for race wins, which was slightly different at my time. So, for sure, I’d like that. And honestly, it’s not really that different.”

Pierre Gasly was Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull for the first half of the 2019 season. After a string of disappointing performances with the team, he was replaced by Alex Albon .

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, Gasly has gone on to claim three podiums for Alpha Tauri. He also took the team's first win in 12 years after clinching victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Edited by Anurag C