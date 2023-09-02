Pierre Gasly thanks Lewis Hamilton for paving the way for young F1 drivers to be themselves: "Without him, it would be different"

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has received praise from Pierre Gasly for paving the way for young Formula 1 drivers.

Gasly told Sky Sports F1:

"I think Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us and it's important to say, without him, it would be different these days."

He continued:

"I think the mentality has changed slightly, especially if you look to other sports, NBA in the States it's very different I think people have a lot more space to express themselves."

Gasly also stated that he always respects Hamilton and gets along with him very well. He also said that he thanked Hamilton for sticking to his values.

Gasly said:

"I often thank him for sticking to his values and to himself all these years because now it's definitely made the path smoother for us young drivers."

On Thursday, Hamilton committed to a new two-year contract that will keep him with the Mercedes team through the 2025 season.

In an effort to win an eighth world title and surpass Michael Schumacher as the most successful F1 driver of all time, the seven-time world champion will continue to compete in Formula One.

Lewis Hamilton has some "unfinished business" at Mercedes

Italy F1 GP Auto Racing

Following months of rumors, Mercedes confirmed on Thursday that Lewis Hamilton had finalized a contract extension that will keep him with Mercedes through the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Hamilton who has multiple World Championships with Mercedes has denied that his contract extension has nothing to do with the controversial ending at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He said (via PlanetF1):

“We’re trying to win more World Championships and I think the unfinished business is getting us to the back to the top, it’s getting back and fighting for World Championships."

He added:

“I’m not really a revenge person. It’s not about revenge. It’s not about redemption. That’s in the past."

Hamilton has not won a race since 2021 but has managed to pick up a couple of podiums in the past year. His goal is simple: to fight for his eighth world championship.