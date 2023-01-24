Pierre Gasly turns fashionista at Louis Vuitton show with GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang and Real Madrid sensation Tchouameni

Pierre Gasly was recently spotted next to famous KPop rapper Jackson Wang of GOT7 at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show in Paris. The French driver attended the star-studded event, which also featured Real Madrid sensation Aurélien Tchouaméni and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington.

Fans of the French driver and Chinese rapper expressed their satisfaction at seeing the two icons together.

The F1 Twitteratis quickly flooded Twitter with posts about the two celebrities. Some of the best tweets were:

val ᵕ̈ @thrstyoon JACKSON WANG, TCHOUAMENI AND PIERRE GASLY IN THE SAME PIC?? OMFG WE WON JACKSON WANG, TCHOUAMENI AND PIERRE GASLY IN THE SAME PIC?? OMFG WE WON https://t.co/7AV4NfXnA6

b @bakabaek Jackson Wang and Pierre Gasly talking, meanwhile I see them as two beings of the exact same AO3 characterization— idk else how to explain it but it’s LEGIT. Jackson Wang and Pierre Gasly talking, meanwhile I see them as two beings of the exact same AO3 characterization— idk else how to explain it but it’s LEGIT. https://t.co/05GLWAlc04

mai @aMAIziiin good morning, i can’t comprehend the information that pierre gasly and jackson wang was in the same room??? like the pierre gasly ang the jackson wang hcjsosnxjxsn good morning, i can’t comprehend the information that pierre gasly and jackson wang was in the same room??? like the pierre gasly ang the jackson wang hcjsosnxjxsn

Nana @by_kestis Pierre gasly e Jackson Wang no mesmo evento batendo papo, meu Deus isso parece um crossover de fanfic, simplesmente o mais festeiro e fofoqueiro da fórmula um com o mais festeiro e fofoqueiro do kpop é sobre isso Pierre gasly e Jackson Wang no mesmo evento batendo papo, meu Deus isso parece um crossover de fanfic, simplesmente o mais festeiro e fofoqueiro da fórmula um com o mais festeiro e fofoqueiro do kpop é sobre isso https://t.co/sYZhLK8BTR

6darkk @six6dark @theMadridZone Pierre Gasly and Jackson Wang more famous than TouchKidstooMany @theMadridZone Pierre Gasly and Jackson Wang more famous than TouchKidstooMany

val @haechtify never thought i'll see jackson wang and pierre gasly talking w/ eachother never thought i'll see jackson wang and pierre gasly talking w/ eachother https://t.co/XpIo6hmokx

b @bakabaek 2023 is so weird cause why am I seeing Pierre Gasly and Jackson Wang in the same frame 2023 is so weird cause why am I seeing Pierre Gasly and Jackson Wang in the same frame https://t.co/PAHm7pBfYe

kett @marvelskeyyt jackson wang and pierre gasly in one pic probably the biggest crossover these days jackson wang and pierre gasly in one pic probably the biggest crossover these days https://t.co/3nQHmPPaUB

Jackson Wang was not the only A-list KPop star on the front row of the show. One of the most famous boybands in the world, BTS also had a member attend the show. JHope of BTS was seated in the front row of the designer show, rocking the latest collection from Louis Vuitton.

Pierre Gasly is on good terms with new teammate Esteban Ocon contrary to popular belief

Gasly, who previously competed for the Red Bull family, has joined Esteban Ocon to form an all-French line-up for Alpine. Despite reports of a falling out between the two during their time racing in the junior series, both Gasly and Ocon insist that their past is behind them and they have a professional relationship.

Despite their past, Gasly and Ocon seem to be focused on their future with Alpine, with both drivers expressing excitement about working together and pushing the team to achieve great results.

Pierre Gasly, in particular, has high hopes for the upcoming season and is confident in the team's ability to compete with the top teams. He stated:

"I believe we have a great opportunity to achieve some great results together, we have a great team and we are both motivated to perform at our best. I think we can bring a lot to the table and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

It remains to be seen how the dynamic between Pierre Gasly and Ocon will play out on the track, but for now, it seems that both drivers are focused on working together to achieve success for Alpine.

