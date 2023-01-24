Pierre Gasly turns fashionista at Louis Vuitton show with GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang and Real Madrid sensation Tchouameni

Pierre Gasly was recently spotted next to famous KPop rapper Jackson Wang of GOT7 at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show in Paris. The French driver attended the star-studded event, which also featured Real Madrid sensation Aurélien Tchouaméni and Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington.
Fans of the French driver and Chinese rapper expressed their satisfaction at seeing the two icons together.
The F1 Twitteratis quickly flooded Twitter with posts about the two celebrities. Some of the best tweets were:
"JACKSON WANG, TCHOUAMENI AND PIERRE GASLY IN THE SAME PIC?? OMFG WE WON"
"Pierre gasly and Jackson Wang at the same event chatting, my God this looks like a fanfic crossover, just the most party and gossip of formula one with the most party and gossip of kpop that's about it"
Jackson Wang was not the only A-list KPop star on the front row of the show. One of the most famous boybands in the world, BTS also had a member attend the show. JHope of BTS was seated in the front row of the designer show, rocking the latest collection from Louis Vuitton.
Pierre Gasly is on good terms with new teammate Esteban Ocon contrary to popular belief
Gasly, who previously competed for the Red Bull family, has joined Esteban Ocon to form an all-French line-up for Alpine. Despite reports of a falling out between the two during their time racing in the junior series, both Gasly and Ocon insist that their past is behind them and they have a professional relationship.
Despite their past, Gasly and Ocon seem to be focused on their future with Alpine, with both drivers expressing excitement about working together and pushing the team to achieve great results.
Pierre Gasly, in particular, has high hopes for the upcoming season and is confident in the team's ability to compete with the top teams. He stated:
"I believe we have a great opportunity to achieve some great results together, we have a great team and we are both motivated to perform at our best. I think we can bring a lot to the table and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."
It remains to be seen how the dynamic between Pierre Gasly and Ocon will play out on the track, but for now, it seems that both drivers are focused on working together to achieve success for Alpine.