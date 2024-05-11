Pierre Gasly unveils special helmet for Imola GP 2024 as a tribute to Ayrton Senna

Pierre Gasly recently unveiled his special helmet ahead of the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. The helmet was a tribute to the late three-time F1 world champion, Ayrton Senna.

From May 17 to 19, F1 will return to Imola for the seventh race of the 2024 F1 season. The sport was unable to race there in 2023 due to torrential rain and flooding. It is an iconic track with a lot of history, some of which is not the fondest.

Imola was the track where Senna left this world. In the 1994 San Marino GP, he had a massive crash at the Tamburello (turn 2). His car hit a concrete wall at around 233 km/h speed. Ever since his death, F1 drivers have always paid respect to and remember the Brazilian whenever they race at Imola, or in Brazil.

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP, Alpine unveiled Gasly's special helmet which was completely inspired by Senna's iconic yellow and green helmet design. This was to remember the three-time world champion, 30 years after his passing.

Before revealing the helmet design, Sky Sports F1 posted a short clip on their X account of Pierre Gasly driving Ayrton Senna's first F1 car around the Silverstone Circuit. The French driver later posted pictures of the helmet and him driving Senna's first F1 car on his official Instagram account.

Though the basic design of the helmet was directly taken from Senna's, there were some extra details and sponsor stickers on the helmet.

This was not the first time Gasly had paid a tribute to Senna through a special helmet. Back in 2020, when the Frenchman was in AlphaTauri (currently RB), he had a similar yellow and green helmet design.

"I’m going to pay tribute to one of the best F1 drivers of all time in Imola / one of my idols. I’ll be wearing a special Senna helmet design to remember Ayrton’s legacy. He was a huge inspiration since my first days karting and I had the chance and privilege to drive his first ever F1 car (a Toleman 1984) in Silverstone couple days ago," Gasly wrote.

Later on, Pierre Gasly added that the helmet he would use during the Grand Prix would be up for sale through an auction conducted by the F1 Authentics store. The money raised from the sale would then be donated to Instituto Ayrton Senna, which helps with children's education in Brazil.

"This helmet will also be sold at auction after the race by @f1authentics and the money raised will go to @institutoayrtonsenna to support children's education back in Brazil," he added.

Pierre Gasly is currently 19th in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship and has not scored a single point.