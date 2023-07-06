Pierre Gasly uses his 'Grandma' to explain the adverse nature of track limits confusion in Austria

Pierre Gasly hilariously used his grandma as an example to express his confusion over the track limits debacle in Austria. The race at the Red Bull Ring saw over 1200 possible track limits infringements, resulting in penalties for 10 drivers.

Gasly was one of the ten who were awarded penalties for failing to stay within the white lines over the 71-lap race. On a weekend where over 80 laps were deleted for track limits, the Frenchman called for the employment of 'common sense' over the governing of the issue in Austria.

While speaking to the media, Pierre Gasly stated:

"43 lap times in Qualifying deleted just doesn't seem right, and my grandma in front of the TV, she didn't understand a thing, like what the hell is actually going on?"

Addressing the position changes, he continued:

"Lewis [Hamilton] was once P1, and then two seconds later he's P18. It just doesn't seem right. I think Silverstone will be better, but it definitely needs to be reviewed on how we can make this better."

After penalties, Gasly was demoted from ninth to tenth place, giving him only one point for his other valiant drive at the Red Bull Ring. It will be interesting to see what the Frenchman can do in Silverstone this weekend.

Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton, and Carlos Sainz amongst the top 10 drivers in crash damage costs

Gasly currently leads the list of the top ten drivers who have cost their teams the most due to crash damages. The Frenchman's position on the list is likely due to his expensive crash with his teammate Esteban Ocon in Melbourne.

The former Red Bull driver collided with fellow Alpine driver Esteban Ocon in the closing stages of the 2023 F1 Australian GP, wrecking a significant part of his car in the process. Following the incident, the Frenchman suffered a freak incident during Baku's practice session before crashing out completely unprovoked in the following qualifying session.

As a result, Pierre Gasly tops the list with an estimated $1,389,000 in damages so far in 2023. Generally, teams struggle with development for the following season after undergoing a season full of expensive bills, potentially putting Alpine's 2024 campaign at risk.

The Frenchman will have to keep his nose clean in the remaining races this year if he wants to give his team the best possible chance to fight in 2024. It will be interesting to see if Pierre Gasly can manage to avoid damage in Silverstone this weekend.

